USDA extends crop report deadline for Ohio

Farmers in Ohio and 11 other states have until July 22 to report spring-seeded crops, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced July 10 it extended the deadline for states impacted by flooding and heavy moisture.

The new deadline applies to producers in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Reports are filed with USDA’s Farm Service Agency county offices and crop insurance agents. Producers not in the selected states must file reports or be added to a county register by the original July 15 deadline.

“While producers in many parts of the country are experiencing a challenging spring and early summer, these states are seeing an especially large number of producers delayed in planting and unable to complete their other fieldwork,” said Bill Northey, USDA under secretary for farm production and conservation.

Filing a crop acreage report helps maintain eligibility for USDA conservation, disaster assistance, safety net, crop insurance and farm loan programs.

Producers filing reports with FSA county offices are encouraged to set up an appointment before visiting the office. Appointments set up before the July 22 deadline are considered filed, even if the appointment occurs after the deadline.

To learn more, contact the FSA county office or visit fsa.usda.gov or farmers.gov/prevented-planting.