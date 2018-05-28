What can you burn on the farm?

Did you know, Ohio has laws for open burning, even on farms? Peggy Kirk Hall, Ohio State University Extension agricultural and resource law specialist, shares these “do’s” and “don’ts” when it comes to burning agricultural wastes.
1What can I burn?
Ohio law allows the burning of “agricultural wastes” under certain conditions. According to Ohio law, agricultural waste includes:
- Waste material generated by crop, horticultural, or livestock production practices, landscape wastes that are generated in agricultural activities and woody debris and plant matter from stream flooding.
- Bags, cartons, structural materials and containers for pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, miticides, nematocides, fumigants, herbicides, seed disinfectants and defoliants, if the manufacturer has identified open burning as a safe disposal procedure. Farmers may add seed bags and cartons to the burn pile as long as the label states that open burning of the materials is safe.
2What can’t I burn?
- Standing or fallen buildings, building materials, food waste, dead animals, materials made from petroleum or containing plastic, rubber, grease or asphalt.
- Debris resulting from the clearing of land for new agricultural, residential, commercial or industrial development — this type of waste is defined as “land clearing waste,” which requires prior written notification to Ohio EPA.
3Where can I burn?
Agricultural waste can only be burned on the property where the waste is generated; the waste may not be taken to a different property for burning and a farmer cannot receive and burn waste from another property.
If the burning is inside a “restricted area,” then prior written notice to Ohio EPA must be provided at least 10 days in advance of the burning.
The law defines a “restricted area as: Any area inside city or village limits; Any area within the 1,000-foot zone outside of a city or village with a population of 1,000 to 10,000; Any area within a one-mile zone outside of a city or village with a population of more than 10,000.
The fire must occur in a location where it will not obscure visibility for roadways, railroad tracks or air fields. The fire must be more than 1,000 feet from any neighboring building inhabited by people, such as homes, stores, restaurants, schools, etc.
4When can I burn?
Ohio’s wildfire laws limit open burning in rural areas during the March, April, May, October and November, when wildfire risk is highest due to dry vegetative conditions and dry winds.
During these months, open burning in rural areas is completely prohibited between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., when volunteer fire departments are not well-staffed. An exception to this prohibition applies to farmers under the following conditions.
- Open burning may occur in a plowed field or garden, if the burn pile is at least 200 feet from any woodland, brushland or field containing dry grass or other flammable material. If a farmer can’t meet this 200-foot buffer zone requirement, the farmer should wait until after 6 p.m. to conduct the burn.
- Open burning should only occur when atmospheric conditions will readily dissipate any smoke and potential contaminants. If weather conditions are foggy, rainy or causing air inversions, smoke and contaminants will not readily disperse.
- Even if all other legal requirements for open burning are met, open burning is not allowed when air pollution warnings, alerts or emergencies are in effect.
Next Week: Open burning part II
Source: Ohio open burning law, Peggy Kirk Hall, OSU Extension Agricultural & Resource Law.
(Farm and Dairy is featuring a series of “101” columns throughout the year to help young and beginning farmers master farm living. From finances to management to machinery repair and animal care, farmers do it all.)
More Farming 101 columns:
- 9 tips for better pasture management
- 7 safety tips for driving farm equipment on the road
- 5 things to know about farmland leases
- No-till planter in-field checklist
- How to prep a no-till planter part 2
- How to prep a no-till planter
- 7 considerations for gardening with high tunnels
- 9 basic considerations for backyard poultry
- 9 ways to grow your farm business
- 10 questions to ask before expanding the farm
- How to select quality replacement heifers
- Stay safe working with electricity on the farm
- How to create a job safety analysis
- Tips for a successful lambing season
- Do you have a vision for your farm?
- Cattle handling for beginners
- Should I buy a new or used tractor?
- How to inspect a used tractor before purchase
- How to buy the right tractor for your farm
- 5 tips for a better farm marketing plan
- How to seek help with retirement planning
- How to set goals for retirement
- A farmer’s guide to saving for retirement
- A farmer’s guide to planning for retirement
- 5 steps to get NRCS assistance
- How can conservation easements help you?
- How to fund conservation plans
- What is a conservation plan?
- How can NRCS help you?
- More airborne hazards on the farm
- 5 airborne hazards to beware of on the farm
- 5 things to know about Wagyu beef
- Pennsylvania utility vehicle laws
- Ohio utility vehicle laws
- Farm chemical safety checklist
- When should a farm become a business entity?
- Harvest prep: Check your yield monitors
- How to tag livestock properly
- 6 tips for decision making on a family farm
- 8 tips to prepare your farm for agritourism
- How to plan for farm emergencies
- 7 keys to success on the farm
- 7 tips for healthy fair animals
- 5 tips to ensure livestock health before the fair
- 6 tips to keep your livestock parasite free
- 6 tips for vaccinating your livestock
- 5 tips to prevent dairy cow foot problems
- 6 common foot problems found in dairy cows
- Recognize, prevent heat stress in dairy cattle
- How to monitor your dairy herd
- How to start your own dairy farm
- 5 tips for sun safety in the field
- Employing youth for the summer
- What to do if a hay fire occurs
- How to prevent hay fires
- How to extend the life of your fence
- 10 safety tips for installing electric fences
- How to chose the right fence for your farm
- How to create a fencing plan
- 7 steps for easy sprayer calibration
- Prepare for planting season, Part 2: Calibration
- Prepare for planting season, Part 1: The Basics
- 7 tips to improve security on your farm
- 5 tips to protect your farmland
- 3 measures to deal with severe farm debt
- How to buy time to catch up on farm debt
- 6 tips to manage income on the farm
- 5 tips to recognize and deal with farm stress
- How to prepare a livestock birthing kit
- 5 tips for marketing your farm
- How to develop farm mission, vision statements
- 5 tips for setting farm goals
- 2 types of livestock insurance policies
- 6 things you need to know about WFRP plans
- 3 basics of crop insurance
- How does liability insurance work on the farm?
- Why do I need farm insurance?
- How to understand and use Ohio’s CAUV
- How to utilize the Pa. Clean and Green Act
- 9 tips for filing farm taxes
- 8 reasons record keeping for taxes is essential
- 5 tips for post-harvest storage
- 7 tips for family meetings on the farm
- 4 tips for balancing your farm and family
- 4 tips for communicating on the family farm
- 4 tips for firing an employee
- 6 tips for keeping good farm help
- 4 tips for recruiting farm labor
- 5 general farm labor laws
- 4 tips for employing minors
- 4 tips for PTO safety
- 5 things young farmers should know about finances
- The farm balance sheet
- 5 items for your farm’s cash flow statement
- Personal and business records: Keep them separate
- What to include in your farm business plan
- How to approach a lender: Tips for getting a farm loan
- How to use microloans to get your farm started
- Saving for the future: 6 tips for young farmers
- How to create a farm safety kit
- 5 tips for child safety on the farm
- 4 tips for transporting livestock
- 5 ways to better understand tractor stability
- 6 farm equipment hacks
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!