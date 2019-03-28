Who wants to be Farm and Dairy’s next editor?

By Susan Crowell / editor@farmanddairy.com

The headline isn’t clickbait. We really are looking for the next editor of Farm and Dairy.

That’s because, after almost 34 years here at Farm and Dairy, I’ve decided to retire at the end of June. (I’m probably using the farmer definition of “retire,” which means I will probably just keep on working in a different role in the ag world. Anyone hiring a calf feeder?)

Farm and Dairy wasn’t my first job after college, but when I started here, I was only 23. Four years later, when I was named editor, I was also nine months pregnant with my first child — and probably was the only woman in history who didn’t want to deliver that child early … there was just too much to do in that new position.

I have been honored to serve you in that role for 30 years. You have watched me “grow up” — and some of you have played a major role in that education, too. For that, I thank you.

So now, we need your help again. We want to cast the widest net to find our next editor — someone who brings that blend of agriculture and journalism. One of you might know someone who fits that description. A cousin, a college friend, a brother, a neighbor. Tell them to send us their resume. It’s a great gig.

We’re going to be picky because we owe you that. We owe you someone who brings energy and insight and a passion for sharing the information you need. We need that ag background and we need that dedication to journalism — a blend of skills that isn’t common, but we know it’s out there.

We’re going to be picky, because the trust that Farm and Dairy has built over the years didn’t just happen, and we want to make sure that trust is maintained for many years to come.

We’re going to be picky, because now is not the time to rest on our laurels. Like all of you, we’re working hard to build our farm business. We want to continue to provide the information you need to do your job — but to give it to you in whatever format you want it. An app. Text alerts. Market alerts. Email newsletters. Social media. A format that hasn’t even been created. Your farm is not the same as it was 100 years ago, and neither is Farm and Dairy.

Many of our older readers will recognize the name Elden Groves. Elden had retired as editor by the time I came on board, but I soon discovered that his approval was still the unstated standard. He taught me that everyone had a story to tell, and he was right. You do have amazing stories to tell, and it’s been my privilege to help tell them.

I’m excited to hand the baton to the next editor and stand on the sidelines cheering him or her as Farm and Dairy builds its future with you. I know you’ll be supporting that person, too.