You can help farmers pounded by Hurricane Harvey

WACO, Texas — The Texas Farm Bureau has established a relief fund to address the agricultural losses inflicted by Hurricane Harvey.

The category four storm struck Texas with a vengeance, flooding Texas farm communities, small towns and major cities. Those farm and ranch families are now left facing overwhelming odds following high winds and unprecedented rainfall.

“It’s a historic storm and a disaster for many farmers and ranchers. The torrential rainfall wreaked havoc on Texas agriculture at the worst possible time — harvest season,” said Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening.

Texas Farm Bureau’s Agriculture Research and Education Foundation has established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to aid in the recovery efforts following the devastating storm. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the foundation to assist farmers and ranchers.

Donations to this fund will be dispersed via an application process directly to the farmers and ranchers affected by the hurricane.

The area declared as a disaster by Gov. Greg Abbott contains about 1.2 million cattle, which is roughly 27 percent of the state’s cowherd.

Boening noted the cotton crop on the Texas Gulf Coast was expected to be a good crop, which was needed after several years of low prices and high costs. The losses from Harvey will reduce the expected 2 million bale harvest by as much as 400,000 bales, according to estimates from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

“Texas agriculture suffered major losses,” Boening said. “Some of that will be covered by other means, but much of it will not. Farmers and ranchers are left to pick up the soggy pieces.”

To make an online tax-deductible donation, visit http://texasfarmbureau.org/texas-farm-bureau-hurricane-harvey-relief-effort/.

If you prefer to pay by check, it should be made out and sent to:

Texas Farm Bureau Agriculture Research and Education Foundation,

Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, Attn: Cyndi Gerik,

P.O. Box 2689,

Waco, TX 76702-2689.

Other Hurricane Harvey farm relief efforts

Other organizations/agencies accepting donations include:

STAR Fund. The STAR Fund is used to assist farmers and ranchers in rebuilding fences, restoring operations and paying for other agricultural disaster relief. Donations are tax deductible. Online donations can be made at www.texasagriculture.gov. To make a donation by check, send it to:

STAR Fund

Texas Department of Agriculture

1700 North Congress Avenue

Austin, Texas 78701

A New Day: Texas Agricultural Education Disaster Relief Fund. This fund will help FFA chapters and agricultural education programs rebuild following natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey. Tax-deductible donations to this fund will be dispersed via an application process directly to the programs and chapters affected by the storm. Online donations can be made at: www.texasffa.org/NewDay.

Or you can send a check or money order to:

Texas FFA Foundation

Attn: A New Day Crisis Fund

614 E. 12th Street

Austin, TX 78701

Make checks payable to the Texas FFA Foundation and write “A New Day Crisis Fund” in the memo section of the check or money order. Donations are tax deductible.

Texas 4-H Relief Support Campaign for 4-H programs affected by Hurricane Harvey. The Texas 4-H Youth Development Program and the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation are facilitating a monetary campaign to directly support 4-H clubs and county programs in the hurricane zone. Visit https://texas4hfoundation.org/give/ for details.