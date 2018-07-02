Harrison County junior livestock sale results

Sarah Fink won the grand champion market duck honors with her 15.1-pound pen. Chesapeake Energy purchased the ducks for $400. Pictured are Gwen Gill, Seth Wehr, Fink, Mike Delauder and LeeAnna Thompson.

(Photos/Reported by Katy Mumaw)

Cadiz, Ohio
June 29, 2018
Sale Total: $411,615.90
Total Lots:  496

RABBITS
Number of pens of three: 34
Average: $ 411.03/pound with champions; $ 386.72/pound without

Grand champion: William Shaulis
Bid: $1,000              Weight: 12.74 pounds
Buyer: Eclipse Resources

Reserve champion: Taylor Cope
Bid: $600              Weight: 11.90 pounds
Buyer: Judge Matt Puskarich

Senior showmanship: Brianna Graham
Junior showmanship: McKenna Brown

DUCKS
Number of pens of two: 34
Average: $ 171.31 with champions; $ 154.69/pound without

Grand champion: Sarah Fink
Bid: $1,400              Weight: 15.10 pounds
Buyer: Chesapeake Energy

Reserve champion: Katherine Eberhart
Bid: $475              Weight: 13.76 pounds
Buyer: Randall L. Gallagher Memorials

Senior showmanship: Katherine Eberhart
Intermediate showmanship: Lisa Gross
Junior showmanship: Nora Jackson

CHICKENS
Number of pens of two: 26
Average: $ 242.31 with champions; $ 197.92

Grand champion: Adrianna Blazeski
Bid: $1,200             Weight: 18.48 pounds
Buyer: Attorney Owen and Dr. Porsche Beetham

Reserve champion: Katlynn Wease
Bid: $350              Weight: 16.80 pounds
Buyer: In memory of Larry Dickerson

Senior showmanship: Kealy Ghezzi
Intermediate showmanship: Adrianna Blazeski
Junior showmanship: McKenna Brown

TURKEYS
Number of Market Lots: 35
Average: $ 341.96 with champions; $ 264.42 without

Grand champion: Stephanie Birney
Bid: $1,700              Weight: 39.60 pounds
Buyer: D&J Sales & Service

Reserve champion: Adrianna Blazeski
Bid: $1,000             Weight: 34.40 pounds
Buyer: Oszust Excavating

Senior showmanship: Abby Keller
Intermediate showmanship: Adrianna Blazeski
Junior showmanship: McKenna Brown

GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 85
Average: $ 380.59 with champions; $ 365.66 without

Grand champion: Kolt Hyde
Bid: $1,000              Weight: 84 pounds
Buyer: Judge Matt Puskarich

Reserve champion: Addie Edwards
Bid: $850             Weight: 63 pounds
Buyer: Cajjbarr Farms

Senior showmanship: Emi Jones
Intermediate showmanship: Grayden Sproull
Junior showmanship: Nora Jackson

LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 62
Average: $5.19/pound with champions; $5.12/pound without

Grand champion: Dillon Dodds
Bid: $4/pound              Weight: 137 pounds
Buyer: Murral Excavating

Reserve champion: Jalyn Jones
Bid: $11/pound             Weight: 143 pounds
Buyer: Murral Excavating

Senior showmanship: Jalyn Jones
Intermediate showmanship: Isabel Yeager
Junior showmanship: Nora Jackson

HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 136
Average: $ 4.25 with champions; $ 4.15 without

Grand champion: Grayden Sproull
Bid: $7/pound              Weight: 263 pounds
Buyer: D&J Sales & Service

Reserve champion: Jalyn Jones
Bid: $11/pound             Weight: 143 pounds
Buyer: Liggett Enterprises

Senior showmanship: Emily Holmes
Intermediate showmanship: Grayden Sproull
Junior showmanship: Jaiden Pelegreen

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Number of Market Lots: 18
Average: $2.66 with champions; $2.24 without

Grand champion: Dakota Russell
Bid: $5/pound              Weight: 559 pounds
Buyer: Carrollton Livestock Auction

Reserve champion: Jewelene Cunningham
Bid: $2/pound             Weight: 404 pounds
Buyer: This Little Pig Inc.

STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 39
Average: $ 2.51 with champions; $ 2.37 without

Grand champion: Jenna Young
Bid: $5/pound              Weight: 1,406 pounds
Buyer: Paris Washington Insurance

Reserve champion: Madison Young
Bid: $5/pound             Weight: 1,322 pounds
Buyer: Capstone Holding Company

Senior showmanship: Emily Holmes
Intermediate showmanship: Trevor Carman
Junior showmanship: Jackilyn Brown

Fair Royalty: Fair King Dillon Dodds, Queen Stephanie Birney and Princess Nora Jackson
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Larry Nisley, Darryl Watson, John Birney, Ross Parks, Steve Birney, Steve Cronebaugh, Justin Moore, Dillan Crall

Harrison grand goat

The 84-pound grand champion market goat was shown by Kolt Hyde and purchased for $1,000 by Judge Matt Puskarich
