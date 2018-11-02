Hazard a Guess? Item no. 1116 identified

Hello from Hazard!

Several of you have identified Item No. 1116, which was an “unknown use” item for veteran Hazard reader Randy Winland, who submitted the tool.

Item No. 1116 is a multipurpose slate roofing tool that can be used to trim, cut or break a piece of slate (the scissors part); punch a nail hole (the point) in the slate; and hammer the nail (the hammer part) during installation.

Our thanks to the following readers who told us how it was used: John Ostrowski; Rex Miller, Smithville, Ohio; Ronnie Kotkowski, Shalersville, Ohio; and Edward Geiwitz, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

Item No. 1117 comes from David and Kathleen Plyler, of Titusville, Pennsylvania. They’ve hazard-ed their guess, but would like to know if it’s the actual use of this gizmo. What do you think? Do you know how it was used?

Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.