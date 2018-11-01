Hazard a Guess? Saddle hammer

Hello from Hazard!

Gailey Henderson, of Williamstown, W.Va., and David Hodges were quick to email us that Item No. 1114 was a “saddle hammer,” or a fencing repair tool that was made to fit over a saddle horn. While on horseback, a ranch hand could easily use the multi-tool that included a hammer, wire splicer and fence staple puller.

The model shared with us by Randy Winland, of Prospect, Ohio, was marked with “Atomic, Pat. Pending, Glaskin _ _ _.”

Thanks to Winland for submitting the item, and our readers for promptly identifying it. What is that saying about Necessity being the Mother of all Inventions?

And the quick response means we’ll also quickly move on to Item No. 1115, another from the stash sent by Winland. It measures 7 inches long and is marked “P.S. & W Co.”If you know how it was used, email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com ; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.