Northern Classic steer and heifer show results

JEFFERSON, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association hosted the Joe Bodnar Memorial Northern Classic Steer & Heifer Show at the Ashtabula County fairgrounds April 21.

This show was started in 1998 to give youth, under the age of 21, practice showing their beef heifers and steers which they will show at the county fair later in the summer.

This year 69 youth from three states showed 89 animals at this day long show.

Fifty-one youth were from Ohio, 10 from New York and 8 from Pennsylvania. Matthew Hiser from Jamestown, Ohio, judged the show.

The grand champion heifer was shown by Caroline Blay from Mogadore, Ohio and reserve champion heifer was exhibited by Kyle Piscione from Burbank, Ohio.

The grand champion steer was showed by Hope Lassnick from Painesville, Ohio, and reserve champion was exhibited by Carson Shaffer also of Painesville.

Kate Cole of Dorset won the Ashtabula County Junior Preview Show. Cole also received the $50 Bob Cotterman Memorial Award.

Showmanship. Kyle Piscione from Burbank won the 17 to 21-year-old division, Caleb Carlson from Byron, New York, won the 13 to 16-year-old class, Tatumn Poff from Chardo, Ohio, won the 11 to 13-year-old division, and Gianna Marino from Clarence Center, New York, won the 10 and under division.