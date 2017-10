Dan Metzger and his daughter, Angie Metzger brought the Farm and Dairy as they visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland. Mary, Queen of Scots lived in this palace in the 1560s. Dan and his wife, Brenda, of North Canton, Ohio, went to visit Angie, as she is studies veterinary medicine at the University of London Royal Veterinary College. (Submitted photo)

