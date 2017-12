Paul and Jeneen Kubala, of Edinburg Township, Ohio, took Farm and Dairy on a 14-day vacation touring four islands in Hawaii. They visited the Pearl Harbor-USS. Arizona Memorial, and Waikiki Beach.

On the “Big Island,” the family experienced Volcanoes National Park and a back-in-time coffee plantation. The trip ended in Maui, the “Valley Island,” home of Mount Haleakala, a 10,023-foot summit and the retirement home of one of Paul’s classmates. (Submitted photo)