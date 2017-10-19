50th Anniversary with the Bakers in Venice, Italy

Dan and Vicki Baker enjoy the Farm and Dairy in Venice, Italy, on their 50th wedding anniversary. They traveled to Venice for their honeymoon 50 years ago and this time returned with a copy of the paper. Here’s to our next trip! (Submitted photo)

