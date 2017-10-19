Dan and Vicki Baker enjoy the Farm and Dairy in Venice, Italy, on their 50th wedding anniversary. They traveled to Venice for their honeymoon 50 years ago and this time returned with a copy of the paper. Here’s to our next trip! (Submitted photo)
50th Anniversary with the Bakers in Venice, Italy
Dan and Vicki Baker enjoy the Farm and Dairy in Venice, Italy, on their 50th wedding anniversary. They traveled to Venice for their honeymoon 50 years ago and this time returned with a copy of the paper. Here’s to our next trip! (Submitted photo)