A Visit to Mount Rushmore with Joe Holz

By -
0
5

Vacationing for 10 days in South Dakota, Joe Holz’s favorite place to enjoy Farm and Dairy was Mount Rushmore with the founding forefathers. Joe is from Conneaut, Ohio.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.