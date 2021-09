Alan Frederick and Vern Stoops, of Zelienople, Pennsylvania, and Danny Hixon, of Renfrew, Pennsylvania, met Chris Campbell, of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, at the Tri-State Gas Engine and Tractor Association Show in Portland, Indiana, Aug. 26. The group stands with Campbell’s Case 200 and Farm and Dairy. (Submitted photo)

