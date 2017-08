Three of Farm and Dairy’s All About Grazing column authors traveled out West together. OSU county Extension educators (left to right) Christine Gelley, of Noble County; Erika Lyon, of Jefferson and Harrison counties; and Dan Lima, of Belmont County, spent a week in Salt Lake City for the National Association of County Agricultural Agents annual meeting and Professional Improvement Conference. The trio is holding Farm and Dairy at This is the Place Heritage State Park.

