Celebrating Patty Trotter’s birthday at Long Meadows Farm

Farm and Dairy celebrated Patty Trotter’s birthday recently at Long Meadows Farm in Calcutta, Ohio. Alongside Patty, for 70 years now, is Robert Trotter. Joining the celebration are family members, Andy and Andrea Trotter; Mark and Yvonne Trotter, their daughter, Melinda, and husband Ed Williams and son, Wes; Jim and Norma Trotter; Jim and Nancy Czech (Patty’s sister and brother-in-law); Trudy Trotter; friends, Tina and Dave Hughes; Chris and Bill Leheny; and Amy Simmons and daughter, Lindsey, and son, Alex. Robert and Patty bought Long Meadows Farm in 1959, and through the years it has served as the place for many celebrations and great memories.

