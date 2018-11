Wayne and Shirley Cooper, of Fombell, Pennsylvania, took Farm and Dairy to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the USS Intrepid. Also along were the Cooper’s sons Ben and Greg; Greg’s wife, Marcy; 340 former crew members; and 1,000 guests. Wayne was in Radar in 1956 and 1957. Thank you for your service Wayne!

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP! Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!