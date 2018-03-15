Celebrating with the Halls at the Ark Encounter

Todd and Laura Hall of Butler, Ohio, recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary with a trip to the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. Happy anniversary, Todd and Laura! Thanks for taking Farm and Dairy along!
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary.
Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Featuring Specialty Antique Auctions, Stores and Shows
Hundreds of Classifieds, Autos & Real Estate Listings