Wayne and Marilyn Johnson, Bristolville, Ohio, enjoyed the Farm and Dairy newspaper on the deck of the Star Princess cruise ship on a two-week cruise in March around New Zealand. They visited several sheep operations. At the Agradome in Rototure, they saw 21 breeds of sheep. After watching a sheep being sheared, the wool ball was larger than the sheep, itself. (Submitted photo)

