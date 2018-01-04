From Canfield to Ecuador with the Hums.

By -
0
10
The Hum family shows off their Farm and Dairy love while visiting Ecuador

Aimee and Tim Hum, of Lisbon Road, Canfield, recently traveled to Capuli, Ecuador, on a 10-day mission trip through Greenford Christian Church.
While there, they got to visit with Lissette, the child they sponsor through Compassion International, and her father, Jaime. The trip to this remote village includes an airplane ride to Quito and another to Esmeraldas, then a three-hour bus trip and a five-hour motorized canoe ride up the Onzole River. (Submitted photo)
The Hum family showing off their Farm and Dairy while visiting Ecuador

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.