From Canfield to Ecuador with the Hums.

Aimee and Tim Hum, of Lisbon Road, Canfield, recently traveled to Capuli, Ecuador, on a 10-day mission trip through Greenford Christian Church.

While there, they got to visit with Lissette, the child they sponsor through Compassion International, and her father, Jaime. The trip to this remote village includes an airplane ride to Quito and another to Esmeraldas, then a three-hour bus trip and a five-hour motorized canoe ride up the Onzole River. (Submitted photo)



