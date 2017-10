The gang on this fishing retreat was from North Ridgeville, Ohio. The group fished Sept. 8-16, in northern Ontario, Canada, at Horwood Lake (Foleyet), which drains into the Groundhog River and then the James Bay. Pictured (left to right) are: Mark Fortune, Bob Fortune, Zak Fortune, Gene Kleinholz, Dale Fortune, and Angie from Big Bear Camp.

