Gone fishin’ in Ontario with Gary Gallion and the McDowells

Mike McDowell, Gary Gallion and Paul McDowell took a break from fishing to catch up on Farm and Dairy news during their July trip to Temple Bay Lodge on Eagle Lake in Western Ontario. They have been fishing there for 10 years — this year’s average catch per day was in excess of 100 fish.

