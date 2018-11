Robert and Joan Mishlan, of Sandusky, Ohio, honeymooned on Mackinac Island 43 years ago, and have been returning to Michigan and its Upper Peninsula ever since. This year, they took Farm and Dairy along, and we enjoyed the sights of the Mackinac Bridge, and the grandeur of Lakes Michigan and Huron.

