In the Middle East with Ted Shearer

Ted Shearer works in an undisclosed location in the Middle East supporting the U.S. Air Force. This photo was taken Oct. 17, so the temperature indicated in the picture should give a rough idea of his location. Shearer considers it a vacation when he returns to the small farm in North Lawrence, Ohio, that his wife manages while he is away. His wife includes copies of Farm and Dairy in the care packages she sends him; it takes nearly two weeks to get mail there. Although he can read Farm and Dairy online, he says the paper copy “makes it feel real and brings me back home.” Thank you for your service, Ted Shearer. (Submitted photo)



STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP! Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!