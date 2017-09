Joe Linden, Tom Van Nostren, Steve Comstock, Don Witner, Roger McManus and Erik Simpson took the Farm and Dairy with them when traveling to help a rancher clean up after the wildfires in Montana. They spent the week tearing down about 4.5 miles of old wooden fence posts and barbed wire and replacing them with new steel posts and wire. (Submitted photo)

