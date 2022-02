Directors and staff of the Westmoreland Agricultural Fair, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, took Farm and Dairy on a trip to the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs Convention, in Hershey, Jan. 19-23. Directors and staff on the trip included Dennis Graham, Jean Graham, Nevada Hutter, Blaine Hutter, Keith Walters and Ruth Trumbetta. (Submitted photo)

