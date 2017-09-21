Roy Yost took us to Skagway, Alaska

By -
0
2

Roy Yost of LaGrange, Ohio, took the Farm and Dairy along on his trip to Skagway, Alaska. He said, he was happy to have the good reading material along, but it was a shame that he was too far from the auctions he read about. (Submitted photo)

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleWest Nile virus tests positive in Ohio horse
http://

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.