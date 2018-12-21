Shenanigans with the Hunts in the United Kingdom

Farm and Dairy traveled with Robert Hunt and his “spouse and chief instigator” Joyce Hann, of Glen Allen, Virginia, to the World Heritage Site of Avebury, the most complex of Britain’s surviving Neolithic henge monuments (think Stonehenge). The October 2018 trip to the United Kingdom took in many sites (and sights!), including the Victoria and Albert Museum and Hyde Park in London, and Glastonbury Abbey, the legendary burial place of King Arthur.

