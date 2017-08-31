The Dawson family visits Hilton Head with Farm and Dairy

By -
0
10

The Jeff Dawson family, dairy farmers from Louisville, Ohio, took their Farm and Dairy with them on a family trip to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, in June. Pictured are (left to right): Jacob, Jeff, Jonah, Jarrod and Alyssa Dawson.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.