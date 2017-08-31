The Dawson family visits Hilton Head with Farm and Dairy

The Jeff Dawson family, dairy farmers from Louisville, Ohio, took their Farm and Dairy with them on a family trip to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, in June. Pictured are (left to right): Jacob, Jeff, Jonah, Jarrod and Alyssa Dawson.
The Jeff Dawson family, dairy farmers from Louisville, Ohio, took their Farm and Dairy with them on a family trip to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, in June. Pictured are (left to right): Jacob, Jeff, Jonah, Jarrod and Alyssa Dawson.
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary.
Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Featuring Specialty Antique Auctions, Stores and Shows
Hundreds of Classifieds, Autos & Real Estate Listings