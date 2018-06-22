The Paglialungas tour the sites of Havana, Cuba with the Farm and Dairy

By -
0
5
Joyce and John Paglialunga and their children, John and Jeana, stand in front of a mosaic wall depicting Fidel Castro and Guerrillero Heroico.

Joyce and John Paglialunga Jr., of St. Clairsville, Ohio, traveled with Farm and Dairy to Havana, Cuba, with their children John III and Jeana at the end of March.
John Paglialunga stands in front of a taxi in Havana Cuba while holding the Farm and Dairy newspaper
Joyce and John Paglialunga and their children, John and Jeana, stand in front of a mosaic house wall depicting Granma, the yacht that Fidel Castro used to invade Cuba with 82 fighters from Mexico.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.