Dale and Beth Ryan, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, visited Schilthorn, Switzerland — where On Her Majesty’s Secret Service was filmed in 1969. They are pictured standing at 9,744 feet. Pictured behind them are peaks, Eiger (13,026 feet), Monch (13,475 feet) and Jungfrau (13,642 feet).

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP! Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!