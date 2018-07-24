Bill and Lisa Kehres, of Diamond, Ohio, along with their 9-year-old grandson A.J. Kristoff and Farm and Dairy, stand in front of the Historic U.S. 66 sign near the Road Kill Cafe in Seligman, Arizona. The trio vacationed from May 25 to June 8.
Traveling Rt. 66 with the Kehres
Bill and Lisa Kehres, of Diamond, Ohio, along with their 9-year-old grandson A.J. Kristoff and Farm and Dairy, stand in front of the Historic U.S. 66 sign near the Road Kill Cafe in Seligman, Arizona. The trio vacationed from May 25 to June 8.