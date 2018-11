John and Sandie Rhoades, of Kent, Ohio, took a trip to the Badlands in South Dakota. The Rhoades were able to go to the Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park, Mount Rushmore and also the Volksmarch, a 6-mile hike that takes you within touching distance of the Crazy Horse Memorial. When finished, Crazy Horse will be sitting on a horse. Farm and Dairy got an up-close look at Crazy Horse!

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP! Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!