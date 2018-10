Connie Lechleitner and her father, Jerry Roth, both of New Philadelphia, Ohio, took Farm and Dairy with them to the International Buckskin Horse Association’s World Championship Show at C Bar C Expo Center in Cloverdale, Indiana. Connie showed Jerry’s yearling filly, One Last Good Thing (also known as Lilly the Lilly), to a world championship title in Yearling In Hand Trail. Congratulations, Connie and Jerry!

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP! Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!