Visiting a farm in Bavaria with the Kennedys

Rita (left) and Jim Kennedy took Farm and Dairy when they visited Christa Artmann, who farms in Bavaria, Germany. Christa and her family milk 25 head on 20 hectares (almost 50 acres). She also bakes several times a week, baking 200 loaves of bread and pastries for a farm store and three food trucks. The Kennedys, of Valencia Pennsylvania, were in Germany on a recent tour of the Danube River, from Budapest, Hungary, to Passau, Germany. We think farm visits are the best kind of vacations; thanks for taking us along!

