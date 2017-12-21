Visiting the Corn Palace with the Logans

Tom and TJ Logan visiting the Corn Palace in South Dakota with the Farm and Dairy

Ted Logan and his son, T.J., of Amherst, Ohio, visited the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota Sept. 23. T.J. competed in the national pedal pull championship. Congratulations, T.J.!

