Lisa Kalas spent the summer working in Madison, Wisconsin, at John Deere Financial. While there, she visited a local tourist spot in Spring Green, Wisconsin, called “The House on the Rock,” and took Farm and Dairy along, too. The unique attraction is built atop a rock in southern Wisconsin and according to the visitor’s bureau, its Infinity Room offers amazing views of the valley below by “floating 15 stories above ground and extending an astonishing 218 feet.” Whoa, glad you held onto us, Lisa!

