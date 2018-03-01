Visiting the Pennsylvania Farm Show with Washington Co. antique tractor pullers

By -
0
6

This Washington County group of antique tractor pullers took the Farm and Dairy with them to the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Front row, left to right: Keith Aggers, Myrta Litman, Linda Ealy, Hoyt Moore and Roy Ealy.
Back row, left to right: Shawn Moore, Steven Aggers, Larry Litman, Amy and Chris Gibson, Jeanette and George Marth and Sam Martin. (Submitted photo)

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.