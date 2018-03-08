National Dairy Shrine offers annual scholarships

MADISON, Wis. — The National Dairy Shrine is again looking for applications for its annual scholarship program.

Applications are accepted from March 1 until the deadline of April 15. Official scholarship application award forms are available on the NDS website, www.dairyshrine.org, under “scholarships.”

The National Dairy Shrine Student Recognition Program recognizes and rewards graduating seniors planning a career in the dairy industry. There will be a $2,000 cash award given to the winner, a $1,500 reward for second place, and 3-7 $1,000 cash awards, depending on the number and quality of applicants.

The National Dairy Shrine/Dairy Management (DMI) Milk Marketing-Dairy Products Scholarships are available to encourage students to pursue careers in the marketing or development of dairy products. The winner receives a $1,500 scholarship while the other winners receive $1,000 scholarships. Up to five winners are recognized annually.

The National Dairy Shrine/Dairy Management (DMI) Education & Communication Scholarships are available to encourage students to pursue careers in the education or communication of the value of dairy products and the dairy industry. The winner receives a $1,500 scholarship while the other winners receive $1,000 scholarships. Up to five winners are recognized annually.

Other scholarships

Multiple additional scholarships are available. For complete information, visit www.dairyshrine.org to download the applications.

Questions can be sent to info@dairyshrine.org. Winners of these awards will be announced this summer, with the presentation of awards to be held at the annual NDS awards banquet Oct. 4, in Madison, Wisconsin.