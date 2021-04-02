Website: https://www.owu.edu/

Type of college: 4-year private

Campus address: 61 S. Sandusky Street, Delaware, OH 43015

Enrollment: 1,500

Full-time tuition (not including room and board): Over $45,000 per year

Agriculture majors: Biochemistry, botany, business administration, microbiology, nutrition, pre-veterinary and zoology.

Natural resources majors: Botany, environmental science, environmental studies and zoology.

Ag/natural resources majors added within the last 5 years: Environmental studies and nutrition.

About: Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. More than 99% of students receive financial aid, with an average of more than $43,000 per student. OWU combines a broad curriculum with research, internship, travel, and other off-campus opportunities to connect classroom theory with real-world experience. OWU’s programs in botany, zoology, environmental science, and pre-veterinary science are highly regarded and produce graduates every year who move directly into careers of their choice and top graduate schools. Outcomes for 2019 graduates included jobs with the Bureau of Land Management in Colorado and National Ecological Observatory Network in Alaska, and graduate programs at the University of Wisconsin Veterinary Medicine and Miami University’s master’s program in Environmental Science. Students work one-on-one with faculty in research projects on a wide range of agricultural and environmental topics, and the Ohio Soybean Council operates labs at OWU, employing OWU students as research interns.

