When

Tue., June 30, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Tue., June 30, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

The Alliance Commons 405 S Linden Ave. Alliance, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Rodman Public Library will host Dino-ROAR! Tour June 30

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Rodman Public Library will host a Dino-ROAR! Tour on June 30 at 6 p.m. at The Alliance Commons, 405 S Linden Ave., Alliance.

Attendees will get to experience several shows featuring costumed handlers, baby Dinos and a T-Rex. Educational fossil displays will also be available for viewing, and participants will get to take photos with dinosaurs and ask questions to experts. The event is free but space is limited and registration is required.

The Dino-ROAR! Tour is part of the 2026 Unearth a Story summer reading program and is supported by Friends of Rodman Library.

To register for the program or for more information, visit rodmanlibrary.com.