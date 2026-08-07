|
ASHLAND HAY, STRAW & GRAIN
Ashland, OH 419-908-8545
Friday, July 31, 2026
|1st hay/bale
|–
|6.00
|2nd lg. sq./T each
|–
|180.00
|
BARNESVILLE LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Barnesville, OH 740-425-3611
Saturday, August 1, 2026
|total head – 602
|–
|–
|–
|AVG.
|low
|high
|cattle – 460
|–
|–
|–
|cows – 102
|–
|–
|–
|W cows – 94
|172.22
|50.00
|218.00
|Feeding cows – 8
|173.50
|149.00
|190.00
|baby calves – 16
|–
|–
|WT – 9
|70.00
|360.00
|BH – 7
|100.00
|1,190.00
|cow/calf pairs – 8
|2,150.00
|3,525.00
|Bred cows – 1
|–
|2,250.00
|bulls wt – 16
|219.80
|185.00
|249.00
|feeders – 309
|–
|–
|–
|Steers/Bulls – 190
|200-299# – 8
|408.71
|240.00
|470.00
|300-399# – 41
|423.86
|125.00
|535.00
|400-499# – 48
|406.13
|150.00
|495.00
|500-599# – 21
|390.60
|250.00
|420.00
|600-699# – 17
|366.22
|325.00
|390.00
|700-799# – 10
|321.03
|250.00
|360.00
|800# & up – 45
|320.50
|150.00
|348.00
|Heifers – 119
|–
|–
|200-299# – 13
|337.08
|155.00
|430.00
|300-399# – 38
|382.66
|240.00
|430.00
|400-499# – 37
|342.04
|130.00
|395.00
|500-599# – 10
|343.64
|250.00
|400.00
|600-699# – 7
|340.97
|305.00
|365.00
|700-799# – 8
|318.26
|275.00
|330.00
|800# & up – 6
|260.72
|170.00
|312.00
|Equine – 3
|–
|–
|Jenny – 2
|425.00
|600.00
|Jack – 1
|–
|200.00
|Sheep/Lamb – 52
|–
|–
|50# & down – 27
|220.00
|267.50
|51-70# – 11
|100.00
|300.00
|71-90# – 9
|280.00
|290.00
|Ewes/bucks – 5
|127.50
|140.00
|goats BH – 79
|–
|–
|Cull does – 11
|120.00
|335.00
|Billies – 4
|300.00
|540.00
|Heavy kids 70# & up – 13
|70.00
|245.00
|Light kids 69# & dn – 51
|20.00
|235.00
|hogs – 8
|–
|–
|Pigs WT – 1
|–
|87.50
|Hogs – 2
|72.50
|97.50
|Sows – 5
|25.00
|55.00
|
BLOOMFIELD LIVESTOCK AUCTION
North Bloomfield, OH (440) 685-4487
Monday, July 27, 2026
|total head – 327
|–
|–
|Steers Choice
|230.00
|242.00
|Steers Select
|200.00
|229.00
|Holstein Choice
|193.00
|225.00
|Heifers Choice
|232.00
|241.00
|Heifers Select
|205.00
|231.00
|Cows #1
|170.00
|181.00
|Cows #2
|155.00
|169.00
|Light & thin
|154.00
|Down
|Bulls #1
|200.00
|230.00
|Beef feeders
|225.00
|390.00
|Dairy feeders
|195.00
|230.00
|Holstein bull calves
|875.00
|1,025.00
|Light and thin
|850.00
|Down
|Cross bred calf
|1,000.00
|1,600.00
|Kid goats BH
|40.00
|70.00
|Nanny BH
|65.00
|145.00
|Wether BH
|80.00
|240.00
|Billy BH
|90.00
|400.00
|sheep
|110.00
|215.00
|lambs
|210.00
|340.00
|Butcher pigs
|65.00
|85.00
|Feeder pigs bh
|85.00
|160.00
|hay
|–
|–
|First cut
|2.00
|4.00
|Second cut
|3.50
|4.50
|Round
|15.00
|45.00
|Straw
|2.50
|4.00
|
BLOOMING GROVE AUCTION
Shiloh, OH 419-896-2774
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
|Orchard grass sm.sq./bale
|–
|6.00
|Straw round/ton
|95.00
|105.00
|Straw sm. sq./bale
|–
|3.50
|
UNITED PRODUCERS AUCTION
Bucyrus, OH 419-562-2751
Thursday, July 30, 2026
|total head – 458
|–
|–
|slaughter cattle – 402
|–
|–
|Choice steers & heifers
|230.00
|248.00
|Select steers & heifers
|215.00
|229.75
|Ch./Pr. holstein steers
|215.00
|228.50
|Select holstein steers
|200.00
|214.75
|Ch./Pr. beef on dairy steers
|225.00
|241.00
|Select beef on dairy steers
|210.00
|224.75
|Comm & utility cows
|170.00
|202.00
|Canner/Cutter cows
|82.00
|169.75
|High yield slaughter bulls
|184.00
|228.00
|Hogs – 17
|–
|–
|Light
|40.00
|56.00
|Heavy
|45.00
|65.00
|Sows – 4
|–
|–
|Light
|43.00
|43.00
|Heavy
|50.00
|50.00
|Boars – 3
|–
|–
|Light
|35.00
|35.00
|Sheep/Lambs – 18
|–
|–
|Ch./Pr. clps & wls 100-129#
|240.00
|290.00
|Ch./Pr. clps & wls 80-99#
|240.00
|285.00
|Hair lambs 80-120#
|240.00
|240.00
|Feeder lambs
|230.00
|285.00
|Good flesh sheep
|140.00
|140.00
|Goats – 1
|–
|–
|Meat type kids
|360.00
|360.00
|
CYA EXCHANGE, LLC. LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Carrollton, Ohio 330-627-4721
Monday, July 27, 2026
|total head sold – 111
|cattle
|–
|–
|Bred cows – 5
|2,900.00
|3,300.00
|feeders
|–
|–
|Feeder Steers & bulls – 22
|200-299#
|445.00
|532.00
|300-399#
|420.00
|517.00
|400-499#
|387.00
|435.00
|500-599#
|345.00
|407.50
|800# & up
|–
|204.00
|Dairy feeders – male
|190.00
|302.00
|Heifers – 13
|200-299#
|390.00
|460.00
|300-399#
|300.00
|392.00
|400-499#
|330.00
|345.00
|500-599#
|360.00
|367.00
|Fats – 8
|–
|–
|Steers
|219.50
|235.00
|Cull Cows – 14
|–
|–
|Good
|171.00
|184.00
|Medium
|155.00
|163.00
|Canner
|139.00
|Down
|bulls – 3
|–
|–
|1500# & up
|–
|200.00
|1499# & down
|–
|200.00
|calves – 9
|–
|–
|By weight
|100.00
|750.00
|Crossbred by weight
|–
|900.00
|Sheep – 20
|–
|–
|Lambs by the #
|200.00
|310.00
|Cull ewes and rams
|80.00
|135.00
|goats – 14
|–
|–
|Kid
|17.50
|80.00
|Wether
|215.00
|270.00
|Nanny
|–
|65.00
|Billy
|60.00
|220.00
|swine – 2
|–
|–
|Fat hogs
|90.00
|95.00
|equine
|–
|–
|Horses – 1
|–
|2,500.00
|Total Hay Small sq. – 374
|1st cutting
|2.00
|5.00
|2nd cutting
|3.50
|7.50
|total hay round bales – 167
|1st cutting
|9.00
|33.00
|2nd cutting
|27.00
|48.00
|Total hay large sq. – 8
|–
|–
|1st cutting
|–
|30.00
|2nd cutting
|–
|52.00
|Eggs per doz. – 162
|0.10
|3.00
|poultry/rabbits
|–
|–
|Chicks – 20
|0.75
|1.50
|Hens – 22
|0.75
|10.00
|Roosters – 25
|0.25
|5.00
|Rabbits – 26
|2.00
|12.00
|Ducks – 23
|2.00
|4.00
|Ducklings – 5
|–
|1.25
|
DAMASCUS STOCKYARDS, LLC
Salem, OH 440-685-4487
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
|Total Head – 178
|–
|–
|Finished steers
|202.00
|223.00
|Finished heifers
|196.00
|208.00
|Finished holstein steers
|187.00
|195.00
|Finished holstein heifers
|190.00
|195.00
|Cows #1
|158.00
|175.00
|Cows #2
|139.00
|157.00
|Light & thin
|138.00
|Down
|Bulls #1
|205.00
|218.00
|Hol. bull calves
|750.00
|1,100.00
|Light and thin
|725.00
|Down
|Crossbred calf
|900.00
|1,475.00
|goats
|145.00
|195.00
|lambs
|210.00
|350.00
|Hay
|–
|–
|First cut
|3.00
|5.00
|Second cut
|4.00
|6.75
|Third cut
|5.00
|6.50
|Round
|30.00
|70.00
|Straw
|4.00
|4.25
|Straw/round
|42.50
|Down
|
FARMERSTOWN COMMUNITY LIVESTOCK AUCTION LLC
Farmerstown, OH 330-391-8993
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
|Calves – 33
|–
|–
|Cross bred calves
|850.00
|1,410.00
|BTF bull calves
|925.00
|1,010.00
|Goats
|57.00
|65.00
|cattle – 30
|–
|–
|Heifers
|180.00
|222.00
|Good beef cows
|170.00
|177.00
|Medium to good beef cows
|160.00
|170.00
|Fair to medium cows
|147.00
|160.00
|Common cows
|146.00
|Down
|Hey, Straw, Grain – 15 loads
|2nd & 3rd crop lg. hay/ton
|–
|85.00
|2nd & 3rd crop lg. hay/bale
|–
|60.00
|1st crop lg. hay/bale
|40.00
|80.00
|Lg. speltz/ton
|–
|135.00
|Lg. wheat straw/bale
|–
|50.00
|eggs – 201 Doz.
|–
|–
|Brown
|1.00
|1.75
|White
|–
|1.25
|
MOUNT HOPE LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Mount Hope, OH 330-674-6188
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
|Head Calves – 516
|–
|–
|Top 70 hol bull calves avg.
|–
|973.77
|BTF Holstein bulls
|–
|–
|70-120#
|1,000.00
|1,200.00
|Good
|800.00
|975.00
|Holstein heifers 75-120#
|400.00
|1,050.00
|Crossbred Bl. bulls
|–
|–
|Top 70 avg.
|–
|1,420.18
|70-120#
|1,150.00
|1,775.00
|Crossbred Bl. heifers
|1,125.00
|1,675.00
|dairy & stock cows – 40
|Bred hol heifers
|3,250.00
|Down
|Stock cows
|2,800.00
|Down
|Feeder Cattle – 211
|–
|–
|Colored
|180.00
|465.00
|Holsteins
|185.00
|350.00
|Fat Cattle – 89
|–
|–
|Choice colored
|225.00
|235.00
|Good colored cattle
|209.00
|224.00
|Choice holstein fats
|205.00
|216.50
|Good holstein fats
|188.00
|204.00
|slaughter bulls – 19
|–
|–
|1000-1500#
|161.00
|229.00
|1500-2000#
|192.00
|250.00
|2000# & Up
|–
|230.00
|cull cows – 248
|–
|–
|Good/high dress hol/cross
|160.00
|186.00
|Medium to good
|145.00
|159.00
|Fair to medium
|131.00
|144.00
|Light/thin – 53
|130.00
|Down
|Beef/colored cows
|120.00
|198.00
|Sheep – 2,746
|–
|–
|Bucks & ewes – 430
|125.00
|235.00
|Lambs
|–
|–
|Prime 40-59# – 101
|380.00
|432.50
|Choice 40-59# – 341
|330.00
|377.50
|40-59# -241
|285.00
|327.50
|Prime 60-79# – 79
|340.00
|375.00
|Choice 60-79# – 740
|300.00
|337.50
|60-79# – 111
|255.00
|297.50
|Choice 80-99# – 185
|290.00
|340.00
|80-99# – 137
|240.00
|287.50
|100-130# – 230
|225.00
|320.00
|130# & up – 25
|210.00
|287.50
|goats – 1,442
|–
|–
|Nannies
|100.00
|405.00
|Billies
|200.00
|450.00
|Wethers
|185.00
|415.00
|Pygmy
|120.00
|280.00
|Hogs – 95
|50.00
|100.00
|220-250#
|125.00
|130.00
|250-280#
|57.00
|157.50
|280-300#
|50.00
|100.00
|300-340#
|52.00
|152.50
|Sows – heavy
|35.00
|100.00
|Feeder Pigs – 14
|–
|–
|90-140#
|110.00
|145.00
|total head – 5,420
|–
|–
|HAY & STRAW – No. loads – 66
|1st cutting mixed hay
|110.00
|200.00
|2nd-4th grass hay
|135.00
|350.00
|2nd-4th alfalfa mixed hay
|350.00
|425.00
|2nd-4th alfalfa hay
|225.00
|400.00
|Lg. bales hay/bale
|65.00
|110.00
|Lg. bales hay/ton 1 cm
|80.00
|260.00
|Lg. bales hay/ton 2-4 cm
|200.00
|325.00
|Wheat straw
|135.00
|210.00
|Lg. bales wheat straw/ton
|120.00
|140.00
|Firewood/ton
|–
|60.00
|Rabbit/Poultry Sale
|–
|–
|Misc. – 121
|0.05
|67.50
|Banty – 369
|0.05
|20.000
|Chicken – 261
|0.05
|27.00
|Duck – 201
|1.00
|25.00
|Guinea – 64
|1.50
|17.00
|Hen – 387
|0.25
|150.00
|Pigeon – 371
|3.00
|30.00
|Rabbit – 457
|1.00
|22.00
|Rooster – 215
|0.05
|16.00
|Turkey – 25
|4.00
|70.00
|
UNITED PRODUCERS AUCTION
Mount Vernon, OH 740-397-5015
Saturday, July 31, 2026
|Total headage – 1,089
|–
|–
|sheep & Lambs – 1,020
|–
|–
|Ch/Pr clips&wls 130-150#
|300.00
|320.00
|Ch/Pr clips&wls 100-129#
|280.00
|320.00
|Ch/Pr clips&wls 80-99#
|270.00
|320.00
|Hair lambs 80-120#
|260.00
|280.00
|Feeder lambs
|245.00
|285.00
|Good flesh sheep
|140.00
|210.00
|Thin & over fat sheep
|100.00
|135.00
|Goats – 41
|–
|–
|Meat type kids
|315.00
|350.00
|Dairy typwe kids
|260.00
|317.00
|Hogs – 28
|–
|–
|Market hogs
|51.00
|51.00
|
MUSKINGUM LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Zanesville, OH 740-452-9984
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
|total head – 429
|fed cattle
|–
|–
|Choice strs. & hfrs. – 75
|25.00
|242.00
|Good strs. & hfrs.
|224.00
|Down
|Commercial cows – 71
|170.00
|218.00
|Canners & cutters
|169.00
|Down
|Butcher bulls – 16
|190.00
|243.00
|Bred Cows BH – 6
|2,100.00
|3,050.00
|M&L Frame Heifers
|200-300# – 6
|330.00
|520.00
|300-400# – 10
|300.00
|485.00
|400-500# – 18
|200.00
|460.00
|500-600# – 11
|295.00
|415.00
|600-700# – 2
|215.00
|345.00
|700-800# – 1
|–
|280.00
|M&L Frame Steers & Bulls
|200-300# – 3
|485.00
|540.00
|300-400# – 30
|250.00
|520.00
|400-500# – 21
|250.00
|470.00
|500-600# – 20
|300.00
|445.00
|600-700# – 7
|275.00
|395.00
|700-800# – 7
|265.00
|385.00
|800# & up – 7
|200.00
|325.00
|Baby calves – 9
|500.00
|1,400.00
|market hogs – 7
|–
|–
|200-220#
|–
|81.00
|221-259#
|78.00
|96.00
|260-299#
|–
|79.00
|Heavy sows 450# & up
|38.00
|46.00
|Heavier boars 290# & up
|–
|4.00
|Sheep – lambs
|–
|–
|125-155# – 4
|–
|175.00
|goats – kids
|200.00
|275.00
|Goats – adult
|160.00
|199.00
|
SUGARCREEK STOCKYARDS, LLC.
Sugarcreek, OH 330-831-1720
Monday, July 27, 2026
|total head – 281
|calves – 159
|–
|–
|Hol bull calves 95-110#
|850.00
|1,090.00
|Hol bull calves 80-90#
|600.00
|1,150.00
|Hol heifer calves
|225.00
|700.00
|Dairy cross
|200.00
|800.00
|Beef cross
|1,100.00
|1,650.00
|Top beef cross
|–
|1,650.00
|Feeder CattlE – 7
|–
|–
|Hfr calves 605# & up
|177.00
|205.00
|Hol feeders 750# & down
|–
|228.00
|Hol feeders 755# & up
|–
|205.00
|BULLS – 7
|–
|–
|Beef bulls
|172.00
|236.00
|Dairy bulls
|–
|167.00
|Bull avg.
|–
|212.31
|fats – 28
|–
|–
|Select colored
|207.00
|228.00
|hol fats
|–
|–
|Choice
|205.00
|218.00
|Select
|174.00
|205.00
|beef cows – 79
|–
|–
|High dressing cows
|175.00
|200.00
|Fleshy cows
|165.00
|184.00
|Lean cows
|150.00
|200.00
|Low yield cows
|149.00
|Down
|Cows avg.
|–
|150.00
|
WOOSTER HAY AND PRODUCE AUCTION
Wooster, OH (330) 464-1302
Saturday, August 1, 2026
|Loads consigned: 28
|1st cutting mix
|–
|–
|Round/ton
|–
|135.00
|Round/bale
|–
|40.00
|2nd cutting Mix
|–
|–
|Small square/ton
|320.00
|400.00
|Small square/bale
|5.00
|5.50
|Round/bale
|–
|50.00
|3rd cutting mix
|–
|–
|Small square/ton
|–
|350.00
|Small square/bale
|–
|8.00
|straw
|–
|–
|Small square/ton
|–
|140.00
|Large square/bale
|–
|30.00
|Round/ton
|–
|120.00
|Round/bale
|–
|40.00
|firewood
|–
|35.00
|eggs/doz.
|1.00
|2.00