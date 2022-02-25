Ohio Market Report

ASHLAND HAY, STRAW & GRAIN
Ashland, Ohio 419-908-8545
Friday, February 18, 2022
Hay 1st/bale3.00
Clover wrapped/each32.00
Oats wrapped/each34.00
Wheat straw/bale3.25
Firewood/load60.00120.00
EGGS – 51 doz.
Brown eggs/doz.1.00

Back to Top

BARNESVILLE LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Barnesville, Ohio 740-425-3611
Saturday, February 12, 2022
total head – 549 
cattle – 368 
fats – 3
Heifers – 3135.00138.00
cows – 87
Good80.0099.00
Medium59.0079.00
Thin58.75Down
baby calves – 7
by wt – 440.00147.50
by hd – 320.00180.00
Cow calf pairs – 11170.00
bred cows BH – 9850.001125.00
Bulls bh – 2381.00127.00
Feeders
Steers/Bulls – 113
200-299# – 481.00122.00
300-399# – 1087.50184.00
400-499# – 2171.00185.00
500-599# – 1772.50168.00
600-699# – 3290.00155.00
700-799# – 10106.00146.00
800# & up – 1370.00130.00
Dairy – 639.0072.00
Heifers – 123
200-299 – 584.00131.00
300-399 – 950.00153.00
400-499# – 3360.00158.00
500-599# – 44102.50149.50
600-699# – 21112.50141.00
700-799# – 788.00138.00
800# & up – 3113.00122.00
Dairy – 120.00
sheep – 139
50# & down – 5320.00400.00
51-70# – 36350.00397.50
71-90# – 35350.00375.00
91-110# – 4330.00340.00
111# & up – 14300.00
lambs b/h – 225.00
ewes/bucks – 43100.00195.00
Goats b/h -36
Cull does – 8235.00340.00
Billies – 8290.00400.00
Wethers 100# & up – 2400.00480.00
Hvy kids 70# & up – 9250.00320.00
Light kids 69# & dn – 755.00165.00
Back to farm – 2445.00510.00
hogs – 6
Pigs bh – 357.50
Sows – 173.00

Back to Top

BLOOMFIELD LIVESTOCK AUCTION
North Bloomfield, Ohio 330-980-6476
Monday, February 14, 2022
total head – 355
cattle
Steers Choice130.00163.00
Steers Select108.00130.00
Holstein choice104.00130.00
Heifers Choice124.00158.50
Heifers Select105.00124.00
cows
#172.0094.50
#258.0072.00
Light & thin58.00Down
bulls
Bulls #1103.00Down
Beef feeders85.00175.00
Dairy feeders55.0085.00
Holstein bull calves130.00185.00
Light and thin125.00Down
Cross bred calf180.00235.00
GOATS
Nanny BH140.00270.00
Wether BH100.00250.00
Billy BH185.00450.00
lambs165.00390.00
butcher pigs75.0095.00
feeder pigs bh30.0060.00
hay
First cut – 13 lots2.505.75
Second cut – 25 lots4.506.75
Round – 8 lots25.0047.50
Straw – 5 lots2.253.25

Back to Top

BLOOMING GROVE AUCTION
Shiloh, OH 419-896-2774
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
loads – 40
1st alfalfa sm. sq./ton200.00
1st alfalfa lg. sq./ton130.00175.00
1st alfalfa mixl lg. sq./ton85.00
2nd alfalfa mix lg. sq./ton220.00
2nd alfalfa mix round/ton160.00
3rd alfalfa mix round/bale140.00
Timothy sm. sq./ton120.00160.00
Timothy lg. sq./ton140.00
Orchard grass sm. sq./ton75.00140.00
Orchard grass lg. sq./ton150.00200.00
Orchard grass round/ton135.00
Clover mix sm. sq./ton140.00
Clover mix sm. sq./bale400.00
Baleage round/ton45.0052.50
Straw sm. sq./ton120.00135.00
Straw lg. sq./ton90.0095.00
Straw round/ton115.00
Straw sm. sq./bale2.753.10
Teff grass sm. sq./ton210.00
Firewood/bin70.00
Firewood/load75.00300.00

Back to Top

UNITED PRODUCERS
Bucyrus, Ohio
419-562-2751
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Total Headage – 525 
slaughter cattle – 452
Choice steers & heifers130.00166.00
Select steers & heifers129.00Down
Choice/Prime Hol steers110.00134.50
Select Hol steers109.00Down
Comm & Utility Cows80.00105.00
Canner/cutter cows60.0079.00
High yield slaughter bulls105.00124.00
hogs – 22
Light59.5063.00
Heavy64.0080.00
boars – 2
Light50.00Down
sheep & lambs – 13
Chc/prm clps&wls 130-150#150.00
Chc/prm clps&wls 80-99#220.00
Good flesh sheep140.00
goats – 12
Meat type kids200.00260.00
Dairy type kids150.00220.00
Aged goats130.00160.00

Back to Top

UNITED PRODUCERS LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Caldwell, Ohio
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
total head – 142
Feeder Cattle – 92
Yearling heifers 600-700#110.00140.00
Yearling heifers 700-800#104.00111.00
Yearling heifers 800-900#122.00
Yearling heifers 900-1000#117.00
Steer calves 400-500#100.00136.00
Steer calves 500-600#110.00157.00
Heifer calves 300-400#118.00164.00
Heifer calves 400-500#118.00164.00
Heifer calves 500-600#115.00164.00
Feeder bulls 250-400#110.00167.00
Feeder bulls 400-600#110.00167.50
Feeder bulls 600-800#107.00130.00
Slaughter Cattle – 40
Choice steers & heifers134.50148.00
Select steers & heifers105.00
Comm & Utility cows75.00100.00
Canner/cutter cows54.0075.00
High yld slter bulls82.50111.50
sows – 4
Light55.0063.00
sheep & lambs – 6
Chc/prm clps&wls 130-150#242.50
Chc/prm clps&wls 100-129#242.50

Back to Top

CYA EXCHANGE, LLC. LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Carrollton, Ohio 330-627-4721
Monday, February 14, 2022
Total head – 110
Feeder Cattle
Light steers & bulls 250-525#150.00157.00
Heavy steers & bulls 525-900#87.00152.00
Light heifers 250-525#120.00136.00
COWS
Bred cows by985.001200.00
Good cows82.0092.00
Medium cows70.0081.50
Canner cutters69.50Down
Bulls <1500#89.00110.00
fat cattle
Steers115.00129.00
Heifers119.50
Dairy steers78.00101.00
Calves <85# bh10.0080.00
swine
Sows by wt.52.50
Boars by wt.9.00
Feeder pigs bh25.0037.50
sheep
Old ewes & bucks by wt177.50
goats
Nannys85.00165.00
Wethers425.00
Billys82.5097.50
Hay
Mixed 1st cut squares2.502.75
Mixed 2nd cut squares3.005.00
Mixed 3rd cut squares2.256.00
Mixed 1st cutting rd. bale15.0040.00
Mixed 2nd cutting rd. bale18.0054.00
Mixed 3rd cutting rd. bale43.00
Mixed 4th cutting rd. bale37.50
Straw
Small squares2.254.25
Large round17.0024.00
Eggs
Chicken1.002.30
small animals
Ducks6.507.00
Rabbits2.505.00

Back to Top

DAMASCUS LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Damascus, Ohio 330-831-1944
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
hogs 
No. 1 – 230-260 lbs.25.0085.00
No. 2 & 3 – 230-260 lbs.25.0042.00
Sows 300-500 lbs.20.0066.00
Sows 500-650 lbs.20.0052.00
Boars3.005.00
Light Boars3.005.00
feeder pigs – 110.0050.00
calves – 40
FARM CALVES 90-115#
Holstein bull calves20.00170.00
Hol. hfr. calves/80# up30.00140.00
Crossbred calves100.00280.00
Cull calves25.00Down
Dairy Cows700.00Down
Dairy Heifers853.001000.00
cattle – 115
Steers 1100-1350 lbs.
Choice100.00155.00
Select81.00147.00
Holstein Steers-Choice75.00130.00
Holstein Steers-Select80.00100.00
heifers 1050-1300 lbs.
Choice90.00152.00
Select81.00130.00
cows 1150-1850 lbs.
Good40.00107.50
Boning Utility37.0085.00
Canner & Cutter35.00Down
Bulls 1250-1850 lbs.65.00120.00
fdr cattle 300-750#
Steers & bulls84.00240.00
Heifers60.00145.00
Holstein steers40.0085.00
Holstein steers – light50.0078.00
Back to farm cows60.0080.00
Cow & calf pairs450.00925.00
Lambs
Choice60.00250.00
Sheep55.00110.00
goats30.00160.00
horses by head650.00
pony by head100.00
donkey by head250.00
hay & straw report 02-15-2022 • 92 Lots 
Hay 1st cutting1.757.00
Hay 2nd cutting1.506.50
Hay 3rd & 4th cutting3.006.75
Round bales7.5017.50
Mulch hay4.756.00
Straw2.004.00
Eggs1.002.75
Clean oats9.00
Shelled corn5.50
Ear corn9.50
Crimp corn/bag5.50
Ground feed/bag10.50
Wheat/bag2.003.75
Rye/bag4.50120.00
Firewood35.0070.00
Speltz/bag4.00

Back to Top

DANVILLE AUCTION LLC
Danville, Ohio 740-599-6607
Saturday, February 12, 2022
hay-straw-wood
All alfalfa-grass mix
1st cut
Round – 7222.5047.50
Square – 2862.503.45
2nd cut
Round – 4432.5062.50
Square – 4442.755.25
3rd cut
Round – 1030.0035.00
Square -2433.756.75
Wheat straw
Square – 3383.004.50
Round – 237.50
Wood – 3 lots65.0095.00
eggs – 7 dozen2.00

Back to Top

FARMERSTOWN COMMUNITY LIVESTOCK AUCTION LLC
Farmerstown, Ohio 330-897-6081
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Calves – 28
Cross bred calves125.00245.00
Back to farm bull calves145.00225.00
Back to farm heifer calves60.00
butcher hogs – 12
260# & up78.0082.00
CATTLE – 47
Bulls70.00
Good beef cows78.0084.50
Medium to good beef cows70.0078.00
Fair to medium cows65.0070.00
Common cows64.00Down
feeder cattle
Heifers68.00115.00
hay – straw – 70 loadS
2nd & 3rd crop hay/ton150.00275.00
1st crop hay/ton60.00195.00
2nd & 3rd crop lg. hay/bale30.0060.00
2nd & 3rd crop lg. hay/ton100.00275.00
1st crop lg. hay/bale25.0050.00
1st crop lg. hay/ton100.00180.00
Sm. sq. wheat straw/ton135.00170.00
Large wheat straw/ton130.00140.00
Large wheat straw/bale42.0062.00

Back to Top

UNITED PRODUCERS
Gallipolis, Ohio 740-466-9696
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Total Head – 1028
Feeder Cattle – 645 
Yearling steers 600-700#145.00167.00
Yearling steers 700-800#132.00148.00
Yearling steers 800-900#120.00133.00
Yearling heifers 600-700#118.00147.00
Yearling heifers 700-800#117.00138.00
Steer calves 300-400#155.00193.00
Steer calves 400-500#153.00190.00
Steer calves 500-600#150.00180.00
Heifer calves 300-400#140.00186.00
Heifer calves 400-500#135.00178.00
Heifer calves 500-600#130.00163.00
Holstein steers 500-600#99.00
Feeder bulls 250-400#150.00205.00
Feeder bulls 400-600#138.00180.00
Feeder bulls 600-800#130.00155.00
#2 & #3 feeder cattle sold60.00120.00
back to farm calves – 30
Heifers 75-110#30.00100.00
Bulls 75-110#30.00100.00
slaughter cattle – 40
Choice steers & heifers130.00144.00
Select steers & heifers120.00125.00
Comm & utility cows50.0090.00
Canner/cutter cows10.0030.00
High yld slaughter bulls80.00115.00
breeding cattle – 8
Bred cows675.00900.00
hogs – 20
Market hogs50.0070.00
sows – 5
Light35.0055.00
feeder pigs – 30
By head20.0070.00
sheep & lambs – 150
Chc/prm clps&wls 130-150#250.00350.00
Chc/prm clps&wls 80-99#300.00400.00
Chc/prm clps&wls 60-79#370.00405.00
Chc/prm clps&wols 40-59#353.00423.00
Hair lambs 80-120#330.00410.00
Hair lambs 40-79#400.00410.00
Feeder lambs300.00410.00
Good flesh sheep120.00200.00
Thin & over fat sheep100.00140.00
goats – 100
Meat type kids150.00320.00
Aged goats50.00500.00
misc. sales
Small square hay2.855.00
Round bales hay45.00

Back to Top

KIDRON LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Kidron, Ohio 330-857-2641
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Hogs – 150
230-280#71.0099.00
Butcher sows56.0073.00
feeder pigs – 100
51-60#45.00
61# & up55.0056.00
Service boars10.0030.00
calves – 57
Back to Farm – Bull140.00205.00
Back to Farm – Heifer50.00110.00
Crossbred100.00240.00
cattle – 148
Heifers86.00123.00
Bulls88.00
Good Beef Cows79.0097.50
Medium to Good72.0078.50
Thin to poor71.00Down
goats – 1125.00
dairy cattle – 73
Cows900.001085.00
Bred heifers900.001675.00
Open heifers300.00575.00
total consignors – 130 total head – 529 
hay & straw sale – 17 loads 
Hay – 1st cutting270.00
Large hay/each30.0045.00
Large hay/ton75.00130.00
Small straw/ton130.00
Large straw/each32.50
Firewood/ton130.00150.00

Back to Top

MOUNT HOPE LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Mount Hope, Ohio 330-674-6188
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Hogs – 137
220-250#68.00102.00
250-280#63.0095.00
280-300#71.0095.00
300-340#69.0095.00
Sows – heavy62.0073.00
Boars15.00
feeder pigs – 36
60-100#30.0067.00
Fat Cattle – 87
Choice colored140.00157.50
Good colored cattle125.00139.00
Choice holstein fats118.00130.50
Good holstein fats95.00117.00
slaughter bulls – 14
1000-1500#81.00118.00
1500-2000#80.00111.00
2000# & up90.0097.00
cull cows – 147
Good/high dress Holsteins80.00100.00
Medium to good72.0080.00
Fair to medium64.0072.00
Light/thin64.00Down
Beef/colored cows67.00102.00
Organic65.0079.50
feeders – 119
Colored steers/heifers100.00190.00
Holstein steers70.00110.00
dairy & Stock – 16
Bred heifers1285.00Down
HEAD Calves – 214
Top 40 Hol bull calf avg/hd188.09
Back to farm Hol. bulls
90-120 lbs.160.00240.00
Good120.00155.00
Back to farm Hol. heifers
90-120#25.0075.00
Crossbred Bl bulls160.00330.00
Crossbred Bl heifers125.00380.00
goats – 649
Kid goats280.00Down
Billies110.00680.00
Nannies100.00450.00
Wethers150.00710.00
Pygmy100.00242.50
sheep – 1,135
Bucks & ewes – 280130.00215.00
Lambs
Prime 40-60 lbs. – 113420.00482.50
Choice 40-60 lbs. – 89380.00417.50
40-60# -30320.00377.50
Choice 60-80 lbs. – 112380.00435.00
60-80 lbs. – 106330.00377.50
80-100 lbs. – 141300.00372.50
100-130 lbs. – 124250.00350.00
130# & up -39237.00260.00
total head – 2,554
HAY & STRAW – 119 LOADS 
Alfalfa 2nd cutting160.00275.00
Alfalfa 3rd-4th cutting200.00375.00
Mixed 1st cutting100.00225.00
Mixed 2nd-4th cutting150.00430.00
Lg. bales hay/bale20.0050.00
Lg. bales hay/ton20.00300.00
Wheat straw150.00160.00
Lg. sq. bales wht strw/ton60.00110.00
Firewood/ton130.00150.00

Back to Top

UNITED PRODUCERS
Mount Vernon, Ohio 740-397-5015
Friday, February 18, 2022
Total Headage – 1644
feeder cattle – 1
Feeder cattle 400-600#125.00
slaughter cattle – 8
Select hol steers95.00110.00
Canner/cutter cows22.00
hogs – 1
Market hogs70.00
sheep & lambs – 1412
Chc clips & wls 130-150#200.00255.00
Chc clips & wls 100-129#255.00335.00
Chc clips & wls 80-99#310.00350.00
Chc clips & wls 60-79#360.00400.00
Chc clips & wls 40-59#385.00400.00
Hair lambs 80-120#260.00320.00
Hair lambs 40-79#320.00375.00
Feeder lambs250.00360.00
Good flesh sheep140.00185.00
Thin & over fat sheep100.00140.00
GOATS – 219
Meat type kids350.00450.00
Dairy type kids290.00425.00
Aged goats160.00275.00

Back to Top

ROGERS COMMUNITY AUCTION INC.
Rogers, Ohio
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
hay & straw report 
Hay
1st cut hay1.503.75
2nd cut hay2.005.50
3rd cut hay2.756.50
Mulch2.502.50
Loads – 118 Bales – 2595
Avg.3.54
STRAW
Oat1.753.00
Wheat1.004.50
Rye1.501.75
Loads – 25 Bales – 588
Avg.2.20
Round bales10.5046.00
Loads – 83 Bales – 160
Avg.28.40
large square18.5058.00
Loads – 54 Bales – 108
Avg.36.42

Back to Top

ROGERS COMMUNITY AUCTION INC.
Rogers, Ohio
Friday, February 18, 2022
Poultry Barn – total lots – 567 
Hens0.7531.00
Roosters1.259.25
Chicks3.253.25
Quail1.502.25
Pheasants9.7519.50
Guineas8.7513.50
Geese8.2524.00
Turkeys8.7513.00
Pigeons2.005.75
Rabbits/bunnies1.2537.00
Cattle45.0062.50
Goats77.50300.00
Donkeys695.00695.00
Sheep62.50140.00
Hedgehog48.0048.00

Back to Top

SUGARCREEK STOCKYARDS, LLC.
Sugarcreek, Ohio 330-831-1720
Monday, February 14, 2022
calves – 28
Hol bull calves
95-110#145.00195.00
80-90#120.00160.00
Top Hol Bull CF195.00
Dairy cross90.00145.00
Beef cross235.00250.00
Top beef cross250.00
feeder cattle – 8
bull/steer calves
605-900#100.00120.00
heifer calves
<450#90.00
475-600#107.50110.00
hol feeder heifers
750-1000#75.0092.00
bred beef heifers – 11300.00
bulls – 11
Beef bulls79.00129.00
Top bull129.00
fats – 21
Choice color125.00149.00
Select color120.00124.00
Top color149.00
Choice hol104.00130.00
Select hol75.0096.00
BEEF COWS – 67
High yield cows83.00101.00
Fleshy cows78.00101.00
Lean cows75.0095.00
Low yield cows67.00Down
Top cow101.00
horse sale 02/11/22
Horses – 23450.006700.00
Top Sale6700.00
Top ten average4750.00
ponies – 15350.002250.00
goats – 5110.00190.00
mules – 101250.002000.00
donkeys – 1850.001500.00
hay
Small squares 2nd cut6.00
Small squares 3rd cut5.75

Back to Top

WOOSTER HAY AUCTION
Wooster Centerra Facility, Wooster, Ohio
330-464-1302
Saturday, February 19, 2022
61 loads consigned
1st cutting mixed
Ton115.00130.00
Bale3.004.50
Large square/ton100.00
Large square/bale37.00
Round/bale24.0042.50
2nd cutting mixed
Small square/ton230.00260.00
Small square/bale4.004.60
Round/ton150.00175.00
Round/bale47.5052.50
Lg. sq./bale25.00
3rd cutting mixed
Small square/ton185.00220.00
Round/bale67.50
Large square/ton200.00215.00
Straw
Small square/bale3.25
Round/ton95.00
Firewood85.00170.00
eggs1.902.55

Back to Top