ASHLAND HAY, STRAW & GRAIN
Ashland, Ohio 419-908-8545
Friday, February 18, 2022
|Hay 1st/bale
|–
|3.00
|Clover wrapped/each
|–
|32.00
|Oats wrapped/each
|–
|34.00
|Wheat straw/bale
|–
|3.25
|Firewood/load
|60.00
|120.00
|EGGS – 51 doz.
|–
|–
|Brown eggs/doz.
|–
|1.00
BARNESVILLE LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Barnesville, Ohio 740-425-3611
Saturday, February 12, 2022
|total head – 549
|cattle – 368
|fats – 3
|–
|–
|Heifers – 3
|135.00
|138.00
|cows – 87
|–
|–
|Good
|80.00
|99.00
|Medium
|59.00
|79.00
|Thin
|58.75
|Down
|baby calves – 7
|–
|–
|by wt – 4
|40.00
|147.50
|by hd – 3
|20.00
|180.00
|Cow calf pairs – 1
|–
|1170.00
|bred cows BH – 9
|850.00
|1125.00
|Bulls bh – 23
|81.00
|127.00
|Feeders
|–
|–
|Steers/Bulls – 113
|–
|–
|200-299# – 4
|81.00
|122.00
|300-399# – 10
|87.50
|184.00
|400-499# – 21
|71.00
|185.00
|500-599# – 17
|72.50
|168.00
|600-699# – 32
|90.00
|155.00
|700-799# – 10
|106.00
|146.00
|800# & up – 13
|70.00
|130.00
|Dairy – 6
|39.00
|72.00
|Heifers – 123
|–
|–
|200-299 – 5
|84.00
|131.00
|300-399 – 9
|50.00
|153.00
|400-499# – 33
|60.00
|158.00
|500-599# – 44
|102.50
|149.50
|600-699# – 21
|112.50
|141.00
|700-799# – 7
|88.00
|138.00
|800# & up – 3
|113.00
|122.00
|Dairy – 1
|–
|20.00
|sheep – 139
|–
|–
|50# & down – 5
|320.00
|400.00
|51-70# – 36
|350.00
|397.50
|71-90# – 35
|350.00
|375.00
|91-110# – 4
|330.00
|340.00
|111# & up – 14
|–
|300.00
|lambs b/h – 2
|–
|25.00
|ewes/bucks – 43
|100.00
|195.00
|Goats b/h -36
|–
|–
|Cull does – 8
|235.00
|340.00
|Billies – 8
|290.00
|400.00
|Wethers 100# & up – 2
|400.00
|480.00
|Hvy kids 70# & up – 9
|250.00
|320.00
|Light kids 69# & dn – 7
|55.00
|165.00
|Back to farm – 2
|445.00
|510.00
|hogs – 6
|–
|–
|Pigs bh – 3
|–
|57.50
|Sows – 1
|–
|73.00
BLOOMFIELD LIVESTOCK AUCTION
North Bloomfield, Ohio 330-980-6476
Monday, February 14, 2022
|total head – 355
|–
|–
|cattle
|–
|–
|Steers Choice
|130.00
|163.00
|Steers Select
|108.00
|130.00
|Holstein choice
|104.00
|130.00
|Heifers Choice
|124.00
|158.50
|Heifers Select
|105.00
|124.00
|cows
|–
|–
|#1
|72.00
|94.50
|#2
|58.00
|72.00
|Light & thin
|58.00
|Down
|bulls
|–
|–
|Bulls #1
|103.00
|Down
|Beef feeders
|85.00
|175.00
|Dairy feeders
|55.00
|85.00
|Holstein bull calves
|130.00
|185.00
|Light and thin
|125.00
|Down
|Cross bred calf
|180.00
|235.00
|GOATS
|–
|–
|Nanny BH
|140.00
|270.00
|Wether BH
|100.00
|250.00
|Billy BH
|185.00
|450.00
|lambs
|165.00
|390.00
|butcher pigs
|75.00
|95.00
|feeder pigs bh
|30.00
|60.00
|hay
|–
|–
|First cut – 13 lots
|2.50
|5.75
|Second cut – 25 lots
|4.50
|6.75
|Round – 8 lots
|25.00
|47.50
|Straw – 5 lots
|2.25
|3.25
BLOOMING GROVE AUCTION
Shiloh, OH 419-896-2774
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
|loads – 40
|–
|–
|1st alfalfa sm. sq./ton
|–
|200.00
|1st alfalfa lg. sq./ton
|130.00
|175.00
|1st alfalfa mixl lg. sq./ton
|–
|85.00
|2nd alfalfa mix lg. sq./ton
|–
|220.00
|2nd alfalfa mix round/ton
|–
|160.00
|3rd alfalfa mix round/bale
|–
|140.00
|Timothy sm. sq./ton
|120.00
|160.00
|Timothy lg. sq./ton
|–
|140.00
|Orchard grass sm. sq./ton
|75.00
|140.00
|Orchard grass lg. sq./ton
|150.00
|200.00
|Orchard grass round/ton
|–
|135.00
|Clover mix sm. sq./ton
|–
|140.00
|Clover mix sm. sq./bale
|–
|400.00
|Baleage round/ton
|45.00
|52.50
|Straw sm. sq./ton
|120.00
|135.00
|Straw lg. sq./ton
|90.00
|95.00
|Straw round/ton
|–
|115.00
|Straw sm. sq./bale
|2.75
|3.10
|Teff grass sm. sq./ton
|–
|210.00
|Firewood/bin
|–
|70.00
|Firewood/load
|75.00
|300.00
UNITED PRODUCERS
Bucyrus, Ohio
419-562-2751
Thursday, February 17, 2022
|Total Headage – 525
|slaughter cattle – 452
|–
|–
|Choice steers & heifers
|130.00
|166.00
|Select steers & heifers
|129.00
|Down
|Choice/Prime Hol steers
|110.00
|134.50
|Select Hol steers
|109.00
|Down
|Comm & Utility Cows
|80.00
|105.00
|Canner/cutter cows
|60.00
|79.00
|High yield slaughter bulls
|105.00
|124.00
|hogs – 22
|–
|–
|Light
|59.50
|63.00
|Heavy
|64.00
|80.00
|boars – 2
|–
|–
|Light
|50.00
|Down
|sheep & lambs – 13
|–
|–
|Chc/prm clps&wls 130-150#
|–
|150.00
|Chc/prm clps&wls 80-99#
|–
|220.00
|Good flesh sheep
|–
|140.00
|goats – 12
|–
|–
|Meat type kids
|200.00
|260.00
|Dairy type kids
|150.00
|220.00
|Aged goats
|130.00
|160.00
UNITED PRODUCERS LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Caldwell, Ohio
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
|total head – 142
|–
|–
|Feeder Cattle – 92
|–
|–
|Yearling heifers 600-700#
|110.00
|140.00
|Yearling heifers 700-800#
|104.00
|111.00
|Yearling heifers 800-900#
|–
|122.00
|Yearling heifers 900-1000#
|–
|117.00
|Steer calves 400-500#
|100.00
|136.00
|Steer calves 500-600#
|110.00
|157.00
|Heifer calves 300-400#
|118.00
|164.00
|Heifer calves 400-500#
|118.00
|164.00
|Heifer calves 500-600#
|115.00
|164.00
|Feeder bulls 250-400#
|110.00
|167.00
|Feeder bulls 400-600#
|110.00
|167.50
|Feeder bulls 600-800#
|107.00
|130.00
|Slaughter Cattle – 40
|–
|–
|Choice steers & heifers
|134.50
|148.00
|Select steers & heifers
|–
|105.00
|Comm & Utility cows
|75.00
|100.00
|Canner/cutter cows
|54.00
|75.00
|High yld slter bulls
|82.50
|111.50
|sows – 4
|–
|–
|Light
|55.00
|63.00
|sheep & lambs – 6
|–
|–
|Chc/prm clps&wls 130-150#
|–
|242.50
|Chc/prm clps&wls 100-129#
|–
|242.50
CYA EXCHANGE, LLC. LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Carrollton, Ohio 330-627-4721
Monday, February 14, 2022
|Total head – 110
|–
|–
|Feeder Cattle
|–
|–
|Light steers & bulls 250-525#
|150.00
|157.00
|Heavy steers & bulls 525-900#
|87.00
|152.00
|Light heifers 250-525#
|120.00
|136.00
|COWS
|–
|–
|Bred cows by
|985.00
|1200.00
|Good cows
|82.00
|92.00
|Medium cows
|70.00
|81.50
|Canner cutters
|69.50
|Down
|Bulls <1500#
|89.00
|110.00
|fat cattle
|–
|–
|Steers
|115.00
|129.00
|Heifers
|–
|119.50
|Dairy steers
|78.00
|101.00
|Calves <85# bh
|10.00
|80.00
|swine
|–
|–
|Sows by wt.
|–
|52.50
|Boars by wt.
|–
|9.00
|Feeder pigs bh
|25.00
|37.50
|sheep
|–
|–
|Old ewes & bucks by wt
|–
|177.50
|goats
|–
|–
|Nannys
|85.00
|165.00
|Wethers
|–
|425.00
|Billys
|82.50
|97.50
|Hay
|–
|–
|Mixed 1st cut squares
|2.50
|2.75
|Mixed 2nd cut squares
|3.00
|5.00
|Mixed 3rd cut squares
|2.25
|6.00
|Mixed 1st cutting rd. bale
|15.00
|40.00
|Mixed 2nd cutting rd. bale
|18.00
|54.00
|Mixed 3rd cutting rd. bale
|–
|43.00
|Mixed 4th cutting rd. bale
|–
|37.50
|Straw
|–
|–
|Small squares
|2.25
|4.25
|Large round
|17.00
|24.00
|Eggs
|–
|–
|Chicken
|1.00
|2.30
|small animals
|–
|–
|Ducks
|6.50
|7.00
|Rabbits
|2.50
|5.00
DAMASCUS LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Damascus, Ohio 330-831-1944
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
|hogs
|No. 1 – 230-260 lbs.
|25.00
|85.00
|No. 2 & 3 – 230-260 lbs.
|25.00
|42.00
|Sows 300-500 lbs.
|20.00
|66.00
|Sows 500-650 lbs.
|20.00
|52.00
|Boars
|3.00
|5.00
|Light Boars
|3.00
|5.00
|feeder pigs – 1
|10.00
|50.00
|calves – 40
|–
|–
|FARM CALVES 90-115#
|–
|–
|Holstein bull calves
|20.00
|170.00
|Hol. hfr. calves/80# up
|30.00
|140.00
|Crossbred calves
|100.00
|280.00
|Cull calves
|25.00
|Down
|Dairy Cows
|700.00
|Down
|Dairy Heifers
|853.00
|1000.00
|cattle – 115
|–
|–
|Steers 1100-1350 lbs.
|–
|–
|Choice
|100.00
|155.00
|Select
|81.00
|147.00
|Holstein Steers-Choice
|75.00
|130.00
|Holstein Steers-Select
|80.00
|100.00
|heifers 1050-1300 lbs.
|–
|–
|Choice
|90.00
|152.00
|Select
|81.00
|130.00
|cows 1150-1850 lbs.
|–
|–
|Good
|40.00
|107.50
|Boning Utility
|37.00
|85.00
|Canner & Cutter
|35.00
|Down
|Bulls 1250-1850 lbs.
|65.00
|120.00
|fdr cattle 300-750#
|–
|–
|Steers & bulls
|84.00
|240.00
|Heifers
|60.00
|145.00
|Holstein steers
|40.00
|85.00
|Holstein steers – light
|50.00
|78.00
|Back to farm cows
|60.00
|80.00
|Cow & calf pairs
|450.00
|925.00
|Lambs
|–
|–
|Choice
|60.00
|250.00
|Sheep
|55.00
|110.00
|goats
|30.00
|160.00
|horses by head
|–
|650.00
|pony by head
|–
|100.00
|donkey by head
|–
|250.00
|hay & straw report 02-15-2022 • 92 Lots
|Hay 1st cutting
|1.75
|7.00
|Hay 2nd cutting
|1.50
|6.50
|Hay 3rd & 4th cutting
|3.00
|6.75
|Round bales
|7.50
|17.50
|Mulch hay
|4.75
|6.00
|Straw
|2.00
|4.00
|Eggs
|1.00
|2.75
|Clean oats
|–
|9.00
|Shelled corn
|–
|5.50
|Ear corn
|–
|9.50
|Crimp corn/bag
|–
|5.50
|Ground feed/bag
|–
|10.50
|Wheat/bag
|2.00
|3.75
|Rye/bag
|4.50
|120.00
|Firewood
|35.00
|70.00
|Speltz/bag
|–
|4.00
DANVILLE AUCTION LLC
Danville, Ohio 740-599-6607
Saturday, February 12, 2022
|hay-straw-wood
|–
|–
|All alfalfa-grass mix
|–
|–
|1st cut
|–
|–
|Round – 72
|22.50
|47.50
|Square – 286
|2.50
|3.45
|2nd cut
|–
|–
|Round – 44
|32.50
|62.50
|Square – 444
|2.75
|5.25
|3rd cut
|–
|–
|Round – 10
|30.00
|35.00
|Square -243
|3.75
|6.75
|Wheat straw
|–
|–
|Square – 338
|3.00
|4.50
|Round – 2
|–
|37.50
|Wood – 3 lots
|65.00
|95.00
|eggs – 7 dozen
|–
|2.00
FARMERSTOWN COMMUNITY LIVESTOCK AUCTION LLC
Farmerstown, Ohio 330-897-6081
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
|Calves – 28
|–
|–
|Cross bred calves
|125.00
|245.00
|Back to farm bull calves
|145.00
|225.00
|Back to farm heifer calves
|–
|60.00
|butcher hogs – 12
|–
|–
|260# & up
|78.00
|82.00
|CATTLE – 47
|–
|–
|Bulls
|–
|70.00
|Good beef cows
|78.00
|84.50
|Medium to good beef cows
|70.00
|78.00
|Fair to medium cows
|65.00
|70.00
|Common cows
|64.00
|Down
|feeder cattle
|–
|–
|Heifers
|68.00
|115.00
|hay – straw – 70 loadS
|–
|–
|2nd & 3rd crop hay/ton
|150.00
|275.00
|1st crop hay/ton
|60.00
|195.00
|2nd & 3rd crop lg. hay/bale
|30.00
|60.00
|2nd & 3rd crop lg. hay/ton
|100.00
|275.00
|1st crop lg. hay/bale
|25.00
|50.00
|1st crop lg. hay/ton
|100.00
|180.00
|Sm. sq. wheat straw/ton
|135.00
|170.00
|Large wheat straw/ton
|130.00
|140.00
|Large wheat straw/bale
|42.00
|62.00
UNITED PRODUCERS
Gallipolis, Ohio 740-466-9696
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
|Total Head – 1028
|–
|–
|Feeder Cattle – 645
|Yearling steers 600-700#
|145.00
|167.00
|Yearling steers 700-800#
|132.00
|148.00
|Yearling steers 800-900#
|120.00
|133.00
|Yearling heifers 600-700#
|118.00
|147.00
|Yearling heifers 700-800#
|117.00
|138.00
|Steer calves 300-400#
|155.00
|193.00
|Steer calves 400-500#
|153.00
|190.00
|Steer calves 500-600#
|150.00
|180.00
|Heifer calves 300-400#
|140.00
|186.00
|Heifer calves 400-500#
|135.00
|178.00
|Heifer calves 500-600#
|130.00
|163.00
|Holstein steers 500-600#
|–
|99.00
|Feeder bulls 250-400#
|150.00
|205.00
|Feeder bulls 400-600#
|138.00
|180.00
|Feeder bulls 600-800#
|130.00
|155.00
|#2 & #3 feeder cattle sold
|60.00
|120.00
|back to farm calves – 30
|–
|–
|Heifers 75-110#
|30.00
|100.00
|Bulls 75-110#
|30.00
|100.00
|slaughter cattle – 40
|–
|–
|Choice steers & heifers
|130.00
|144.00
|Select steers & heifers
|120.00
|125.00
|Comm & utility cows
|50.00
|90.00
|Canner/cutter cows
|10.00
|30.00
|High yld slaughter bulls
|80.00
|115.00
|breeding cattle – 8
|–
|–
|Bred cows
|675.00
|900.00
|hogs – 20
|–
|–
|Market hogs
|50.00
|70.00
|sows – 5
|–
|–
|Light
|35.00
|55.00
|feeder pigs – 30
|–
|–
|By head
|20.00
|70.00
|sheep & lambs – 150
|–
|–
|Chc/prm clps&wls 130-150#
|250.00
|350.00
|Chc/prm clps&wls 80-99#
|300.00
|400.00
|Chc/prm clps&wls 60-79#
|370.00
|405.00
|Chc/prm clps&wols 40-59#
|353.00
|423.00
|Hair lambs 80-120#
|330.00
|410.00
|Hair lambs 40-79#
|400.00
|410.00
|Feeder lambs
|300.00
|410.00
|Good flesh sheep
|120.00
|200.00
|Thin & over fat sheep
|100.00
|140.00
|goats – 100
|–
|–
|Meat type kids
|150.00
|320.00
|Aged goats
|50.00
|500.00
|misc. sales
|–
|–
|Small square hay
|2.85
|5.00
|Round bales hay
|–
|45.00
KIDRON LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Kidron, Ohio 330-857-2641
Thursday, February 17, 2022
|Hogs – 150
|–
|–
|230-280#
|71.00
|99.00
|Butcher sows
|56.00
|73.00
|feeder pigs – 100
|–
|–
|51-60#
|–
|45.00
|61# & up
|55.00
|56.00
|Service boars
|10.00
|30.00
|calves – 57
|–
|–
|Back to Farm – Bull
|140.00
|205.00
|Back to Farm – Heifer
|50.00
|110.00
|Crossbred
|100.00
|240.00
|cattle – 148
|–
|–
|Heifers
|86.00
|123.00
|Bulls
|–
|88.00
|Good Beef Cows
|79.00
|97.50
|Medium to Good
|72.00
|78.50
|Thin to poor
|71.00
|Down
|goats – 1
|–
|125.00
|dairy cattle – 73
|–
|–
|Cows
|900.00
|1085.00
|Bred heifers
|900.00
|1675.00
|Open heifers
|300.00
|575.00
|total consignors – 130 total head – 529
|hay & straw sale – 17 loads
|Hay – 1st cutting
|–
|270.00
|Large hay/each
|30.00
|45.00
|Large hay/ton
|75.00
|130.00
|Small straw/ton
|–
|130.00
|Large straw/each
|–
|32.50
|Firewood/ton
|130.00
|150.00
MOUNT HOPE LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Mount Hope, Ohio 330-674-6188
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
|Hogs – 137
|–
|–
|220-250#
|68.00
|102.00
|250-280#
|63.00
|95.00
|280-300#
|71.00
|95.00
|300-340#
|69.00
|95.00
|Sows – heavy
|62.00
|73.00
|Boars
|–
|15.00
|feeder pigs – 36
|–
|–
|60-100#
|30.00
|67.00
|Fat Cattle – 87
|–
|–
|Choice colored
|140.00
|157.50
|Good colored cattle
|125.00
|139.00
|Choice holstein fats
|118.00
|130.50
|Good holstein fats
|95.00
|117.00
|slaughter bulls – 14
|–
|–
|1000-1500#
|81.00
|118.00
|1500-2000#
|80.00
|111.00
|2000# & up
|90.00
|97.00
|cull cows – 147
|–
|–
|Good/high dress Holsteins
|80.00
|100.00
|Medium to good
|72.00
|80.00
|Fair to medium
|64.00
|72.00
|Light/thin
|64.00
|Down
|Beef/colored cows
|67.00
|102.00
|Organic
|65.00
|79.50
|feeders – 119
|–
|–
|Colored steers/heifers
|100.00
|190.00
|Holstein steers
|70.00
|110.00
|dairy & Stock – 16
|–
|–
|Bred heifers
|1285.00
|Down
|HEAD Calves – 214
|–
|–
|Top 40 Hol bull calf avg/hd
|–
|188.09
|Back to farm Hol. bulls
|–
|–
|90-120 lbs.
|160.00
|240.00
|Good
|120.00
|155.00
|Back to farm Hol. heifers
|–
|–
|90-120#
|25.00
|75.00
|Crossbred Bl bulls
|160.00
|330.00
|Crossbred Bl heifers
|125.00
|380.00
|goats – 649
|–
|–
|Kid goats
|280.00
|Down
|Billies
|110.00
|680.00
|Nannies
|100.00
|450.00
|Wethers
|150.00
|710.00
|Pygmy
|100.00
|242.50
|sheep – 1,135
|–
|–
|Bucks & ewes – 280
|130.00
|215.00
|Lambs
|–
|–
|Prime 40-60 lbs. – 113
|420.00
|482.50
|Choice 40-60 lbs. – 89
|380.00
|417.50
|40-60# -30
|320.00
|377.50
|Choice 60-80 lbs. – 112
|380.00
|435.00
|60-80 lbs. – 106
|330.00
|377.50
|80-100 lbs. – 141
|300.00
|372.50
|100-130 lbs. – 124
|250.00
|350.00
|130# & up -39
|237.00
|260.00
|total head – 2,554
|–
|–
|HAY & STRAW – 119 LOADS
|Alfalfa 2nd cutting
|160.00
|275.00
|Alfalfa 3rd-4th cutting
|200.00
|375.00
|Mixed 1st cutting
|100.00
|225.00
|Mixed 2nd-4th cutting
|150.00
|430.00
|Lg. bales hay/bale
|20.00
|50.00
|Lg. bales hay/ton
|20.00
|300.00
|Wheat straw
|150.00
|160.00
|Lg. sq. bales wht strw/ton
|60.00
|110.00
|Firewood/ton
|130.00
|150.00
UNITED PRODUCERS
Mount Vernon, Ohio 740-397-5015
Friday, February 18, 2022
|Total Headage – 1644
|–
|–
|feeder cattle – 1
|–
|–
|Feeder cattle 400-600#
|–
|125.00
|slaughter cattle – 8
|–
|–
|Select hol steers
|95.00
|110.00
|Canner/cutter cows
|–
|22.00
|hogs – 1
|–
|–
|Market hogs
|–
|70.00
|sheep & lambs – 1412
|–
|–
|Chc clips & wls 130-150#
|200.00
|255.00
|Chc clips & wls 100-129#
|255.00
|335.00
|Chc clips & wls 80-99#
|310.00
|350.00
|Chc clips & wls 60-79#
|360.00
|400.00
|Chc clips & wls 40-59#
|385.00
|400.00
|Hair lambs 80-120#
|260.00
|320.00
|Hair lambs 40-79#
|320.00
|375.00
|Feeder lambs
|250.00
|360.00
|Good flesh sheep
|140.00
|185.00
|Thin & over fat sheep
|100.00
|140.00
|GOATS – 219
|–
|–
|Meat type kids
|350.00
|450.00
|Dairy type kids
|290.00
|425.00
|Aged goats
|160.00
|275.00
ROGERS COMMUNITY AUCTION INC.
Rogers, Ohio
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
|hay & straw report
|Hay
|–
|–
|1st cut hay
|1.50
|3.75
|2nd cut hay
|2.00
|5.50
|3rd cut hay
|2.75
|6.50
|Mulch
|2.50
|2.50
|Loads – 118 Bales – 2595
|–
|–
|Avg.
|–
|3.54
|STRAW
|–
|–
|Oat
|1.75
|3.00
|Wheat
|1.00
|4.50
|Rye
|1.50
|1.75
|Loads – 25 Bales – 588
|–
|–
|Avg.
|–
|2.20
|Round bales
|10.50
|46.00
|Loads – 83 Bales – 160
|–
|–
|Avg.
|–
|28.40
|large square
|18.50
|58.00
|Loads – 54 Bales – 108
|–
|–
|Avg.
|–
|36.42
ROGERS COMMUNITY AUCTION INC.
Rogers, Ohio
Friday, February 18, 2022
|Poultry Barn – total lots – 567
|Hens
|0.75
|31.00
|Roosters
|1.25
|9.25
|Chicks
|3.25
|3.25
|Quail
|1.50
|2.25
|Pheasants
|9.75
|19.50
|Guineas
|8.75
|13.50
|Geese
|8.25
|24.00
|Turkeys
|8.75
|13.00
|Pigeons
|2.00
|5.75
|Rabbits/bunnies
|1.25
|37.00
|Cattle
|45.00
|62.50
|Goats
|77.50
|300.00
|Donkeys
|695.00
|695.00
|Sheep
|62.50
|140.00
|Hedgehog
|48.00
|48.00
SUGARCREEK STOCKYARDS, LLC.
Sugarcreek, Ohio 330-831-1720
Monday, February 14, 2022
|calves – 28
|–
|–
|Hol bull calves
|–
|–
|95-110#
|145.00
|195.00
|80-90#
|120.00
|160.00
|Top Hol Bull CF
|–
|195.00
|Dairy cross
|90.00
|145.00
|Beef cross
|235.00
|250.00
|Top beef cross
|–
|250.00
|feeder cattle – 8
|–
|–
|bull/steer calves
|–
|–
|605-900#
|100.00
|120.00
|heifer calves
|–
|–
|<450#
|–
|90.00
|475-600#
|107.50
|110.00
|hol feeder heifers
|–
|–
|750-1000#
|75.00
|92.00
|bred beef heifers – 1
|–
|1300.00
|bulls – 11
|–
|–
|Beef bulls
|79.00
|129.00
|Top bull
|–
|129.00
|fats – 21
|–
|–
|Choice color
|125.00
|149.00
|Select color
|120.00
|124.00
|Top color
|–
|149.00
|Choice hol
|104.00
|130.00
|Select hol
|75.00
|96.00
|BEEF COWS – 67
|–
|–
|High yield cows
|83.00
|101.00
|Fleshy cows
|78.00
|101.00
|Lean cows
|75.00
|95.00
|Low yield cows
|67.00
|Down
|Top cow
|–
|101.00
|horse sale 02/11/22
|–
|–
|Horses – 234
|50.00
|6700.00
|Top Sale
|–
|6700.00
|Top ten average
|–
|4750.00
|ponies – 15
|350.00
|2250.00
|goats – 5
|110.00
|190.00
|mules – 10
|1250.00
|2000.00
|donkeys – 18
|50.00
|1500.00
|hay
|–
|–
|Small squares 2nd cut
|–
|6.00
|Small squares 3rd cut
|–
|5.75
WOOSTER HAY AUCTION
Wooster Centerra Facility, Wooster, Ohio
330-464-1302
Saturday, February 19, 2022
|61 loads consigned
|–
|–
|1st cutting mixed
|–
|–
|Ton
|115.00
|130.00
|Bale
|3.00
|4.50
|Large square/ton
|–
|100.00
|Large square/bale
|–
|37.00
|Round/bale
|24.00
|42.50
|2nd cutting mixed
|–
|–
|Small square/ton
|230.00
|260.00
|Small square/bale
|4.00
|4.60
|Round/ton
|150.00
|175.00
|Round/bale
|47.50
|52.50
|Lg. sq./bale
|–
|25.00
|3rd cutting mixed
|–
|–
|Small square/ton
|185.00
|220.00
|Round/bale
|–
|67.50
|Large square/ton
|200.00
|215.00
|Straw
|–
|–
|Small square/bale
|–
|3.25
|Round/ton
|–
|95.00
|Firewood
|85.00
|170.00
|eggs
|1.90
|2.55