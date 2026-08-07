Ohio Market Report

ASHLAND HAY, STRAW & GRAIN
Ashland, OH 419-908-8545
Friday, July 31, 2026
1st hay/bale 6.00
2nd lg. sq./T each 180.00

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BARNESVILLE LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Barnesville, OH 740-425-3611
Saturday, August 1, 2026
total head – 602
AVG. low high
cattle – 460
cows – 102
W cows – 94 172.22 50.00 218.00
Feeding cows – 8 173.50 149.00 190.00
baby calves – 16
WT – 9 70.00 360.00
BH – 7 100.00 1,190.00
cow/calf pairs – 8 2,150.00 3,525.00
Bred cows – 1 2,250.00
bulls wt – 16 219.80 185.00 249.00
feeders – 309
Steers/Bulls – 190  
200-299# – 8 408.71 240.00 470.00
300-399# – 41 423.86 125.00 535.00
400-499# – 48 406.13 150.00 495.00
500-599# – 21 390.60 250.00 420.00
600-699# – 17 366.22 325.00 390.00
700-799# – 10 321.03 250.00 360.00
800# & up – 45 320.50 150.00 348.00
Heifers – 119
200-299# – 13 337.08 155.00 430.00
300-399# – 38 382.66 240.00 430.00
400-499# – 37 342.04 130.00 395.00
500-599# – 10 343.64 250.00 400.00
600-699# – 7 340.97 305.00 365.00
700-799# – 8 318.26 275.00 330.00
800# & up – 6 260.72 170.00 312.00
Equine – 3
Jenny – 2 425.00 600.00
Jack – 1 200.00
Sheep/Lamb – 52
50# & down – 27 220.00 267.50
51-70# – 11 100.00 300.00
71-90# – 9 280.00 290.00
Ewes/bucks – 5 127.50 140.00
goats BH – 79
Cull does – 11 120.00 335.00
Billies – 4 300.00 540.00
Heavy kids 70# & up – 13 70.00 245.00
Light kids 69# & dn – 51 20.00 235.00
hogs – 8
Pigs WT – 1 87.50
Hogs – 2 72.50 97.50
Sows – 5 25.00 55.00

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BLOOMFIELD LIVESTOCK AUCTION
North Bloomfield, OH (440) 685-4487
Monday, July 27, 2026
total head – 327
Steers Choice 230.00 242.00
Steers Select 200.00 229.00
Holstein Choice 193.00 225.00
Heifers Choice 232.00 241.00
Heifers Select 205.00 231.00
Cows #1 170.00 181.00
Cows #2 155.00 169.00
Light & thin 154.00 Down
Bulls #1 200.00 230.00
Beef feeders 225.00 390.00
Dairy feeders 195.00 230.00
Holstein bull calves 875.00 1,025.00
Light and thin 850.00 Down
Cross bred calf 1,000.00 1,600.00
Kid goats BH 40.00 70.00
Nanny BH 65.00 145.00
Wether BH 80.00 240.00
Billy BH 90.00 400.00
sheep 110.00 215.00
lambs 210.00 340.00
Butcher pigs 65.00 85.00
Feeder pigs bh 85.00 160.00
hay
First cut 2.00 4.00
Second cut 3.50 4.50
Round 15.00 45.00
Straw 2.50 4.00

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BLOOMING GROVE AUCTION
Shiloh, OH 419-896-2774
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Orchard grass sm.sq./bale 6.00
Straw round/ton 95.00 105.00
Straw sm. sq./bale 3.50

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UNITED PRODUCERS AUCTION
Bucyrus, OH 419-562-2751
Thursday, July 30, 2026
total head – 458
slaughter cattle – 402
Choice steers & heifers 230.00 248.00
Select steers & heifers 215.00 229.75
Ch./Pr. holstein steers 215.00 228.50
Select holstein steers 200.00 214.75
Ch./Pr. beef on dairy steers 225.00 241.00
Select beef on dairy steers 210.00 224.75
Comm & utility cows 170.00 202.00
Canner/Cutter cows 82.00 169.75
High yield slaughter bulls 184.00 228.00
Hogs – 17
Light 40.00 56.00
Heavy 45.00 65.00
Sows – 4
Light 43.00 43.00
Heavy 50.00 50.00
Boars – 3
Light 35.00 35.00
Sheep/Lambs – 18
Ch./Pr. clps & wls 100-129# 240.00 290.00
Ch./Pr. clps & wls 80-99# 240.00 285.00
Hair lambs 80-120# 240.00 240.00
Feeder lambs 230.00 285.00
Good flesh sheep 140.00 140.00
Goats – 1
Meat type kids 360.00 360.00

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CYA EXCHANGE, LLC. LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Carrollton, Ohio 330-627-4721
Monday, July 27, 2026
total head sold – 111  
cattle
Bred cows – 5 2,900.00 3,300.00
feeders
Feeder Steers & bulls – 22  
200-299# 445.00 532.00
300-399# 420.00 517.00
400-499# 387.00 435.00
500-599# 345.00 407.50
800# & up 204.00
Dairy feeders – male 190.00 302.00
Heifers – 13  
200-299# 390.00 460.00
300-399# 300.00 392.00
400-499# 330.00 345.00
500-599# 360.00 367.00
Fats – 8
Steers 219.50 235.00
Cull Cows – 14
Good 171.00 184.00
Medium 155.00 163.00
Canner 139.00 Down
bulls – 3
1500# & up 200.00
1499# & down 200.00
calves – 9
By weight 100.00 750.00
Crossbred by weight 900.00
Sheep – 20
Lambs by the # 200.00 310.00
Cull ewes and rams 80.00 135.00
goats – 14
Kid 17.50 80.00
Wether 215.00 270.00
Nanny 65.00
Billy 60.00 220.00
swine – 2
Fat hogs 90.00 95.00
equine
Horses – 1 2,500.00
Total Hay Small sq. – 374  
1st cutting 2.00 5.00
2nd cutting 3.50 7.50
total hay round bales – 167  
1st cutting 9.00 33.00
2nd cutting 27.00 48.00
Total hay large sq. – 8
1st cutting 30.00
2nd cutting 52.00
Eggs per doz. – 162 0.10 3.00
poultry/rabbits
Chicks – 20 0.75 1.50
Hens – 22 0.75 10.00
Roosters – 25 0.25 5.00
Rabbits – 26 2.00 12.00
Ducks – 23 2.00 4.00
Ducklings – 5 1.25

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DAMASCUS STOCKYARDS, LLC
Salem, OH 440-685-4487
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Total Head – 178
Finished steers 202.00 223.00
Finished heifers 196.00 208.00
Finished holstein steers 187.00 195.00
Finished holstein heifers 190.00 195.00
Cows #1 158.00 175.00
Cows #2 139.00 157.00
Light & thin 138.00 Down
Bulls #1 205.00 218.00
Hol. bull calves 750.00 1,100.00
Light and thin 725.00 Down
Crossbred calf 900.00 1,475.00
goats 145.00 195.00
lambs 210.00 350.00
Hay
First cut 3.00 5.00
Second cut 4.00 6.75
Third cut 5.00 6.50
Round 30.00 70.00
Straw 4.00 4.25
Straw/round 42.50 Down

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FARMERSTOWN COMMUNITY LIVESTOCK AUCTION LLC
Farmerstown, OH 330-391-8993
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Calves – 33
Cross bred calves 850.00 1,410.00
BTF bull calves 925.00 1,010.00
Goats 57.00 65.00
cattle – 30
Heifers 180.00 222.00
Good beef cows 170.00 177.00
Medium to good beef cows 160.00 170.00
Fair to medium cows 147.00 160.00
Common cows 146.00 Down
Hey, Straw, Grain – 15 loads  
2nd & 3rd crop lg. hay/ton 85.00
2nd & 3rd crop lg. hay/bale 60.00
1st crop lg. hay/bale 40.00 80.00
Lg. speltz/ton 135.00
Lg. wheat straw/bale 50.00
eggs – 201 Doz.
Brown 1.00 1.75
White 1.25

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MOUNT HOPE LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Mount Hope, OH 330-674-6188
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Head Calves – 516
Top 70 hol bull calves avg. 973.77
BTF Holstein bulls
70-120# 1,000.00 1,200.00
Good 800.00 975.00
Holstein heifers 75-120# 400.00 1,050.00
Crossbred Bl. bulls
Top 70 avg. 1,420.18
70-120# 1,150.00 1,775.00
Crossbred Bl. heifers 1,125.00 1,675.00
dairy & stock cows – 40  
Bred hol heifers 3,250.00 Down
Stock cows 2,800.00 Down
Feeder Cattle – 211
Colored 180.00 465.00
Holsteins 185.00 350.00
Fat Cattle – 89
Choice colored 225.00 235.00
Good colored cattle 209.00 224.00
Choice holstein fats 205.00 216.50
Good holstein fats 188.00 204.00
slaughter bulls – 19
1000-1500# 161.00 229.00
1500-2000# 192.00 250.00
2000# & Up 230.00
cull cows – 248
Good/high dress hol/cross 160.00 186.00
Medium to good 145.00 159.00
Fair to medium 131.00 144.00
Light/thin – 53 130.00 Down
Beef/colored cows 120.00 198.00
Sheep – 2,746
Bucks & ewes – 430 125.00 235.00
Lambs
Prime 40-59# – 101 380.00 432.50
Choice 40-59# – 341 330.00 377.50
40-59# -241 285.00 327.50
Prime 60-79# – 79 340.00 375.00
Choice 60-79# – 740 300.00 337.50
60-79# – 111 255.00 297.50
Choice 80-99# – 185 290.00 340.00
80-99# – 137 240.00 287.50
100-130# – 230 225.00 320.00
130# & up – 25 210.00 287.50
goats – 1,442
Nannies 100.00 405.00
Billies 200.00 450.00
Wethers 185.00 415.00
Pygmy 120.00 280.00
Hogs – 95 50.00 100.00
220-250# 125.00 130.00
250-280# 57.00 157.50
280-300# 50.00 100.00
300-340# 52.00 152.50
Sows – heavy 35.00 100.00
Feeder Pigs – 14
90-140# 110.00 145.00
total head – 5,420
HAY & STRAW – No. loads – 66  
1st cutting mixed hay 110.00 200.00
2nd-4th grass hay 135.00 350.00
2nd-4th alfalfa mixed hay 350.00 425.00
2nd-4th alfalfa hay 225.00 400.00
Lg. bales hay/bale 65.00 110.00
Lg. bales hay/ton 1 cm 80.00 260.00
Lg. bales hay/ton 2-4 cm 200.00 325.00
Wheat straw 135.00 210.00
Lg. bales wheat straw/ton 120.00 140.00
Firewood/ton 60.00
Rabbit/Poultry Sale
Misc. – 121 0.05 67.50
Banty – 369 0.05 20.000
Chicken – 261 0.05 27.00
Duck – 201 1.00 25.00
Guinea – 64 1.50 17.00
Hen – 387 0.25 150.00
Pigeon – 371 3.00 30.00
Rabbit – 457 1.00 22.00
Rooster – 215 0.05 16.00
Turkey – 25 4.00 70.00

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UNITED PRODUCERS AUCTION
Mount Vernon, OH 740-397-5015
Saturday, July 31, 2026
Total headage – 1,089
sheep & Lambs – 1,020
Ch/Pr clips&wls 130-150# 300.00 320.00
Ch/Pr clips&wls 100-129# 280.00 320.00
Ch/Pr clips&wls 80-99# 270.00 320.00
Hair lambs 80-120# 260.00 280.00
Feeder lambs 245.00 285.00
Good flesh sheep 140.00 210.00
Thin & over fat sheep 100.00 135.00
Goats – 41
Meat type kids 315.00 350.00
Dairy typwe kids 260.00 317.00
Hogs – 28
Market hogs 51.00 51.00

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MUSKINGUM LIVESTOCK AUCTION
Zanesville, OH 740-452-9984
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
total head – 429  
fed cattle
Choice strs. & hfrs. – 75 25.00 242.00
Good strs. & hfrs. 224.00 Down
Commercial cows – 71 170.00 218.00
Canners & cutters 169.00 Down
Butcher bulls – 16 190.00 243.00
Bred Cows BH – 6 2,100.00 3,050.00
M&L Frame Heifers  
200-300# – 6 330.00 520.00
300-400# – 10 300.00 485.00
400-500# – 18 200.00 460.00
500-600# – 11 295.00 415.00
600-700# – 2 215.00 345.00
700-800# – 1 280.00
M&L Frame Steers & Bulls  
200-300# – 3 485.00 540.00
300-400# – 30 250.00 520.00
400-500# – 21 250.00 470.00
500-600# – 20 300.00 445.00
600-700# – 7 275.00 395.00
700-800# – 7 265.00 385.00
800# & up – 7 200.00 325.00
Baby calves – 9 500.00 1,400.00
market hogs – 7
200-220# 81.00
221-259# 78.00 96.00
260-299# 79.00
Heavy sows 450# & up 38.00 46.00
Heavier boars 290# & up 4.00
Sheep – lambs
125-155# – 4 175.00
goats – kids 200.00 275.00
Goats – adult 160.00 199.00

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SUGARCREEK STOCKYARDS, LLC.
Sugarcreek, OH 330-831-1720
Monday, July 27, 2026
total head – 281  
calves – 159
Hol bull calves 95-110# 850.00 1,090.00
Hol bull calves 80-90# 600.00 1,150.00
Hol heifer calves 225.00 700.00
Dairy cross 200.00 800.00
Beef cross 1,100.00 1,650.00
Top beef cross 1,650.00
Feeder CattlE – 7
Hfr calves 605# & up 177.00 205.00
Hol feeders 750# & down 228.00
Hol feeders 755# & up 205.00
BULLS – 7
Beef bulls 172.00 236.00
Dairy bulls 167.00
Bull avg. 212.31
fats – 28
Select colored 207.00 228.00
hol fats
Choice 205.00 218.00
Select 174.00 205.00
beef cows – 79
High dressing cows 175.00 200.00
Fleshy cows 165.00 184.00
Lean cows 150.00 200.00
Low yield cows 149.00 Down
Cows avg. 150.00

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WOOSTER HAY AND PRODUCE AUCTION
Wooster, OH (330) 464-1302
Saturday, August 1, 2026
Loads consigned: 28  
1st cutting mix
Round/ton 135.00
Round/bale 40.00
2nd cutting Mix
Small square/ton 320.00 400.00
Small square/bale 5.00 5.50
Round/bale 50.00
3rd cutting mix
Small square/ton 350.00
Small square/bale 8.00
straw
Small square/ton 140.00
Large square/bale 30.00
Round/ton 120.00
Round/bale 40.00
firewood 35.00
eggs/doz. 1.00 2.00

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