Grain Markets

Grain market report note: Prices listed by grain elevators each week are bids for what the elevator will pay to buy your grain. It is not a retail selling price. All prices are per bushel as of close March 12.
Shelled Corn
New Crop
Soybeans
New Crop
Wheat
New Crop
Oats
New Crop
Barley
The Andersons, Maumee
3.83
3.87
10.17
10.11
4.95
5.02
—
—
Ag Central, Mount Jackson, Pa.
—
3.58 1/2
—
9.67 1/2
—
4.45
—
—
Heritage Co-op, Canfield
3.69
3.69
9.85
9.78
4.53
5.06
—
—
Heritage Co-op, East Liverpool
3.74
—
10.09
10.03
—
—
—
—
Heritage Co-op, Lisbon
3.69
3.74
9.85
9.83
4.53
5.06
—
—
Heritage Co-op, New Philadelphia
3.82
3.84
9.81
9.83
4.53
5.06
—
—
Heritage Co-op, Pleasant City
3.86
3.89
—
—
—
—
—
—
Bunge North America, Bellevue
—
—
—
10.09
10.02 3/4
—
—
—
Centerra Farm Co-op, Andover
3.60
3.78
9.73
9.68
—
—
—
—
Centerra Co-op, Grafton
3.75
3.83
10.02
9.93
4.76
4.95
—
—
Centerra Co-op, Jefferson
3.55
3.73
9.63
9.63
4.15
4.50
—
—
Centerra Co-op, Mansfield
3.79
3.88
9.98
9.93
4.80
5.36
—
—
Centerra Co-op, Middlefield
3.54
3.73
9.63
9.63
4.15
4.50
—
—
Centerra Co-op, Seville
3.50
3.64
9.58
9.57
4.31
4.50
—
—
Centerra Co-op, Smithville
3.70
3.79
9.83
9.78
4.56
4.75
—
—
Centerra Co-op, Wayne Twp.
3.60
3.69
9.67
9.74
—
4.56
—
—
Commodity Blenders, West Salem
3.76
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Coshocton Grain Company, Coshocton
3.84
3.89
9.73
9.72
—
—
—
—
Coshocton Grain Company, Hebron
3.79
3.84
9.73
9.72
—
—
—
—
Deerfield Ag Services, Deerfield
3.72
3.69
9.91
9.77
4.44
4.45
—
—
Deerfield Ag Services, Kinsman
3.77
3.74
9.95
9.77
4.44
4.45
—
—
Deerfield Ag Services, Louisville
3.69
3.69
9.79
9.77
4.44
4.45
—
—
Deerfield Ag Services, Massillon
3.82
—
10.09
9.96
—
4.45
—
—
Deerfield Ag Services, Volant, Pa.
3.77
3.69
9.96
9.77
4.44
4.46
—
—
Gerber Feed, Dalton
3.81
3.88
9.76
9.76
—
—
—
—
Pa. Grain Processing, Clearfield, Pa.
4.27
4.24
—
—
—
—
—
—
Sunrise Co-op, Clarksfield
3.75
3.88
10.00
9.92
4.89
4.95
—
—
Sunrise Co-op, Clyde
3.77
3.88
10.02
9.94
4.89
5.35
—
—
Sunrise Co-op, Monroeville
3.70
3.81
9.94
9.84
—
—
—
—
Three Rivers Energy, Coshocton, Ohio
3.84
3.86
—
—
—
—
—
—
Witmer’s Feed & Grain, Columbiana
3.75
3.74
9.87
9.79
—
4.46
2.10
2.50
2.50
