When

Fri., September 11, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Fri., September 11, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Observatory Park’s Robert McCullough Science Center 10610 Clay St Montville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Enjoy presentations on astronomy

MONTVILLE, Ohio — Geauga Park District’s annual Astronomy Community Showcase offers an awesome opportunity to advance your astronomy knowledge. This year’s offerings will be presented both in person at Observatory Park’s Robert McCullough Science Center on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. and virtually during a special online-only encore on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m., allowing attendees to partake from the comfort of their homes.

This September, the showcase will feature presentations about relativity by avid amateur astronomer Paul Grubach, as well as highlighting some of the astronomical accomplishments of the district’s current and former volunteers.

With their short-presentation format, these one-of-a-kind showcases have been likened to “speed dating for your brain.” Register today at geaugaparkdistrict.org under Programs & Events, then program type Astronomy, to enjoy this year’s presentations and learn lots about the expansive universe.

Weather permitting, the in-person showcase will also be followed by night sky viewing at Observatory Park, located at 10610 Clay St. in Montville Township. Both programs promise to be relaxing and engaging evenings for astronomy buffs and the curious-minded alike.