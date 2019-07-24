When

Thu., August 01, 2019 at 9:00am

Until

Thu., August 01, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

First United Methodist Church of Andover 181 South Main Street Andover, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

FarmStarts is all about helping beginning and newer farmers! For the Andover, Ohio, FarmStarts workshop on Aug. 1, you’ll learn about organic production. You’ll learn practical methods for organic dairy production from an experienced producer, and you’ll hear real information about managing livestock health and nutrition organically. You’ll learn about crop insurance choices for organics, organic grain markets and marketing together and about organic land certification.

With steep land prices, organic production offers a great way to earn a good living in dairy and grain farming, and a way to profit from fewer acres. You’ll also see cost and revenue comparisons looking at organic and conventional operations, have the chance to ask questions of the pros and meet other farmers considering this production method.

Family farm or other ag partners of beginning producers, and producers who are not beginning farmers but are curious about a transition to organic production, are welcome, as well.

The seminar is free, lunch is on us and if you’ve been farming fewer than 10 years, you can receive a $200 stipend to cover farm and travel expenses if you’ll be away from your ag operation. It’s a win-win! Register right now at nationalfarmers.com/farmstarts! Or you can just show up August 1, too!