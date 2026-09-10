When

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 7:30pm

Until

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 10:00pm

Event Venue

Niles SCOPE Center 14 E. State St. Niles, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Friendly Squares celebrate 16 years

NILES, Ohio — The Friendly Squares will celebrate their 16th anniversary at their monthly square dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Niles SCOPE Center, 14 E. State St., Niles, Ohio. Dress is casual and there is a $7 per person donation at the door. Gene Hammond will be the caller for the evening.

A new year of weekly square dance lessons will begin Sept. 15 from 7-9 p.m. Each lesson builds upon the previous session and will include learning new steps along with plenty of review and practice each week to help attendees master the moves.

The Tuesday evening sessions will run weekly through April at the Niles Scope Center. There is a nominal fee of $6 per person per lesson.

To sign up for lessons or for for additional information about the dance, contact Gene Hammond at 330-506-0272