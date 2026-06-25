Tue., July 07, 2026 at 4:30pm
Tue., July 07, 2026 at 5:30pm
Woodcock Creek Nature Center
21742 German Road
Meadville, PA
Enjoy outdoor activities in Meadville
MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road in Meadville, will be offering a full slate of July offerings to get out and enjoy nature
Make an Herb Garden Greenhouse! will be July 7, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. inside the Woodcock Creek Nature Center. Join District Environmental Education Specialist Kathy Uglow to learn about some common herbs. Plant 4 different herbs in a little greenhouse of your own to take home. Cost is $3 for each herb garden, and reservations are required. Call 814-763-5269 for more information and to make reservations.
All events require pre-registration. Call 814-763-5269 to register or for more information. Event information is also available at crawfordconservation.org. and on the District Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
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