When

Tue., July 07, 2026 at 4:30pm

Until

Tue., July 07, 2026 at 5:30pm

Event Venue

Woodcock Creek Nature Center 21742 German Road Meadville, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Enjoy outdoor activities in Meadville

MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road in Meadville, will be offering a full slate of July offerings to get out and enjoy nature

Make an Herb Garden Greenhouse! will be July 7, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. inside the Woodcock Creek Nature Center. Join District Environmental Education Specialist Kathy Uglow to learn about some common herbs. Plant 4 different herbs in a little greenhouse of your own to take home. Cost is $3 for each herb garden, and reservations are required. Call 814-763-5269 for more information and to make reservations.

All events require pre-registration. Call 814-763-5269 to register or for more information. Event information is also available at crawfordconservation.org. and on the District Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.