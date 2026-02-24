When

Sat., March 21, 2026 All Day Event

Indian Lake State Park

13156 OH-235

Lakeview, Ohio

The Maple Syrup Festival will take place March 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Watch a live demonstration showcasing the transformation of sap into maple syrup. A pancake and sausage breakfast featuring pure maple syrup served up by the Indian Lake Development Corporation will also be available both days. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

