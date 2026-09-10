When

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Flint Ridge Ancient Quarries and Nature Preserve 15300 Flint Ridge Road Heath, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

ODNR geology open house, Sept. 12

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Geological Survey and Ohio History Connection will host an open house event on Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Flint Ridge Ancient Quarries and Nature Preserve, 15300 Flint Ridge Road, Heath, Ohio.

Throughout the day, a geologist and historian will lead tours through the preserve to see ancient pits left by American Indians who came from the surrounding area to quarry flint. Participants should wear outdoor clothing like sturdy closed-toe shoes and bring water, snacks, sunscreen and bug spray. The event is free and open to all ages.

Registration is not required. For more information, visit ohiodnr.gov/discover-and-learn/safety-conservation/about-odnr/geologic-survey/educational-resources/earth-science-summer.