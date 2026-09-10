When

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., September 12, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Paw Paw School Campus

60 Pirate Circle

Paw Paw, WV

Phone

Website

Posted In

Pawpaw festival, Sept. 12

PAW PAW, W.Va. — Discover West Virginia’s sweetest hidden gem Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pawpaw Festival, Paw Paw School Campus, 60 Pirate Circle, Paw Paw, West Virginia. This celebration of West Virginia’s native fruit features live music, family fun and pawpaw tastings. Each year the festival brings together food, music, education and community in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.

For more information, visit pawpawfestivalwv.com.

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