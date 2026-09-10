Sat., September 12, 2026 at 10:00am
Sat., September 12, 2026 at 5:00pm
Paw Paw School Campus
60 Pirate Circle
Paw Paw, WV
Pawpaw festival, Sept. 12
PAW PAW, W.Va. — Discover West Virginia’s sweetest hidden gem Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pawpaw Festival, Paw Paw School Campus, 60 Pirate Circle, Paw Paw, West Virginia. This celebration of West Virginia’s native fruit features live music, family fun and pawpaw tastings. Each year the festival brings together food, music, education and community in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.
For more information, visit pawpawfestivalwv.com.
Photos