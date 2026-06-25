When

Tue., July 21, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Tue., July 21, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Harmony Acres 355 Perryopolis Road Belle Vernon, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

PENN STATE EVENTS

Starting and Improving Farms workshop, July 21

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — Explore how one farm diversified from cooperative milk sales to direct-to-consumer marketing, agritourism and community-focused agriculture at the upcoming Starting and Improving Farms: Visit Harmony Acres, planned for July 21 from 6-8 p.m. Harmony Acres is located at 355 Perryopolis Road, in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania.

Join Jen and Jeff Orr as they share how they have grown and diversified their farm to directly feed and serve their local community. Learn about the strategies, experiences and decision-making processes that have helped shape their operation while gaining insight into opportunities for building community connections through agriculture. Participants will learn the process of transitioning from selling milk through cooperatives to direct-to-consumer sales; key considerations when adding new enterprises to a farm business; best practices for effective cropland management; and lessons learned from direct farm sales and agritourism operations

Space is limited. Preregistration is required. The cost is $15 per person. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/starting-and-improving-farms-visit-harmony-acres.